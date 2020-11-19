SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms of the World Foundation announced Surviving the School Year , a half-day online event for parents on Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:30am EST. Tickets are $7.00. Presentations focus on what children need, what parents and what couples need.



Around the world parents and children are struggling with the new normal, while divorce rates are at an historic high along with violence toward women in their own homes. By Nov 1, 2020, 30 countries have closed all their K-12 schools, with many others with partial closures, leaving 572,325,061 K-12 students across the planet - 32.7% of all kids - at home.

Event agenda:

Surviving the School Year digs into moving from challenge to possibility, and from isolation to connection. Speakers include:

Esther Wojcicki , Author of the bestseller How to Raise Successful People; Strategies for Maximizing your Child’s Learning this Year

, Author of the bestseller How to Raise Successful People; Dr. Shefali Tsabary , NYT Bestselling Author of A Conscious Parent How to Keep Your Kids Resilient

, NYT Bestselling Author of A Conscious Parent Dr. Brenda Wade - world renowned TV psychologist, relationship & child development expert Five Strategies Parents Need to Stay Sane this Year

- world renowned TV psychologist, relationship & child development expert

World class musical guests singing as family bands including Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg and The GuiGui Family Band.

Founders, Lily Safrani and Salim Ismail, say that “all of our parenting strategies evaporated this year such as school time, play-dates, carpooling, date nights and babysitting. These are some of the toughest challenges parents are facing. That’s why we created Surviving the School Year to support parents and help them brainstorm new strategies.”

For information and tickets, please visit: www.survivingtheschoolyear.org

Blog: https://events.exoworld.live/thoughtful-content/

Moms of the World is a non-profit initiative aimed at connecting and supporting moms globally. Formed in order to create a space of interaction where moms from around the world come together to share their challenges, their fears, their joys, their successes and most profoundly – their humanity. The beauty of these connections comes not only from our oneness as mothers, but from the intersection of our diverse backgrounds, cultural identities, experiences and professional backgrounds to enrich each of us in the process. When we bring together moms from disparate backgrounds, magic happens. www.momsoftheworld.org

ExO World is a series of live virtual global events produced by OpenExO. OpenExO is the global transformation ecosystem with almost 7000 coaches, investors, consultants, and innovation specialists helping organizations, countries, institutions, corporations, organizations, and people unlock abundance to overcome their greatest challenge transforming the world for a better future. https://events.exoworld.live/