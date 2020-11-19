New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Material Handling Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW

1% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$171.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.5%. The pandemic is having a considerable impact on world economy and all industries. The asphyxiated economy has set into motion a cascading effect of a marked recession which is being felt by businesses and consumers alike. Global GDP is expected to dip into the red at -3% with the US economy shrinking by a shocking -5.9%. With roots in China, the world’s supply chains are facing unprecedented disruption & shutdown. Interwoven with a demand crisis, the supply chain shocks are exerting a compounded blow to manufacturing companies worldwide. The worst affected industry in this pandemic driven crisis is manufacturing with its complex supply chains, labor intensive processes, and interdependencies. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations, have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 38.4 points in 2020 as compared to 53.8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Global industrial output is plummeting sharply with the U.S posting steep declines of -16.5% & -15.2% in March & April 2020 .



Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The "great lockdown" of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector. The loss in consumer confidence and erosion of household wealth and discretionary spending will impact virtually every industry and business worldwide. Global merchandize trade is expected to plummet by 15% to 30% in the year 2020 highlighting the magnitude of disruption. Against this backdrop, it requires very little speculation to measure the impact on manufacturing. In the United States alone over 80% of manufacturers are bracing for losses. The impact will mean crunch on capital resources; workforce layoffs/reduction and loss in productivity; supply chain disruptions; difficulties with funding; and increase in cybersecurity risks and fraud. Unlike IT services where work is being carried out remotely via internet and cloud platforms, for the manufacturing industry, plant activities and production cannot be carried remotely and therefore remains worst affected. The slower economic activity means reduced demand for industrial and consumer goods and lower manufacturing orders. In the midst of this crisis, demand for advanced materials used in manufacturing is taking a heavy blow as cash strapped companies struggle to cope. With manufacturing industry collapsing like a pack of cards, materials in the value chain are facing the biggest business setback ever. Second wave of infections and still high unemployment rates are infusing uncertainty into the recovery timeline for consumer demand. Despite moves to reopen the economy, battered business confidence plummets to new depths & rampant CAPEX spending cuts continues threatening to lengthen the road to industrial recovery. Plant closures & liquidity issues are resulting in cancellation & postponement of production equipment upgrade and replacement. As companies brace for impact, the focus is shifting towards survival resulting in budget cuts for all immediate non-essential capital and operating expenditure. As production slips & plant capacity utilization rates declines, there is less critical need for slat band and belt conveyors used for automated or semi-automated packaging and processing functions.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be led by re-doubled focus on modernization and automation of manufacturing processes coupled with the need for transparency within the supply chain and more focus on flexible warehouse operations. The market will receive notable impetus from technological advancements, recovery in manufacturing activities in developing countries and growing investment to upgrade manufacturing units. Factors such as strong focus on automation, productivity and worker safety will play a paramount role in augmenting market growth. While increasing implementation of advanced control methodologies is likely to favorably change the market dynamics, the combination of material handling machinery with electronic intelligence is anticipated to positively change the market outlook. Future growth will also be led by increasing adoption of these systems across diverse industries and notable use of these platforms for automobile production. However, high initial investment along with maintenance costs remains one of the major barriers for the market growth. The expensive nature of material handling systems will make it difficult for small

to-medium-sized companies to deploy the machinery within their production and distribution units. In addition, a number of large companies are planning to cut costs by considering options like purchasing second-hand units, renting industrial trucks or acquiring systems on lease. Some of the other factors that will challenge growth include technical issues related to operation, concerns associated with integration of software and hardware components, and cyber security threats.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Cargotec Oy

CLARK Material Handling Co.

Columbus McKinnon Corp

Crown Equipment Corporation

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dürr AG

Eisenmann AG

Fives Intralogistics Corp.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Company PLC

Interroll AG

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex AG

KION Group AG

Konecranes PLC

Liebherr Group

Manitou Group

Manitowoc Company

Mecalux SA

SSI Schaefer Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

Vanderlande Industries

WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Exhibit 1: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020 II-2

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-3

Exhibit 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term II-5

Exhibit 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-7

Exhibit 4: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered

Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business

Confidence Index (BCI) Points II-7

Material Handling Equipment: A Review II-8

Classification of Material Handling Equipment II-8

Conveying Equipment II-8

Industrial Trucks and Lifts II-9

Hoists, Cranes, and Monorails II-10

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) II-12

Other Segments II-12

Major Application Segments II-13

Third-party Logistics II-13

E-Commerce & General Merchandise II-13

F&B Manufacturing & Retail II-14

Consumer Durables II-14

Other Applications II-14

End-Use Markets: Brief Overview II-14

Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping II-15

Agriculture II-15

Building and Construction II-15

Electrical & Electronic Equipment II-15

Industrial Machinery II-16

Postal/Express Delivery II-16

Warehousing II-16

Industry Overview II-16

Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain II-16

Growth Drivers in Nutshell II-17

Industrial Trucks & Lifts: Most Dominant Segment II-18

3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major

Application Markets Driving Growth II-19

Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market II-20

Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities II-20

North America and Asia Command the Material Handling Equipment

Market II-20

Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace II-21

China Remains an Important Market II-22

Demand for Automated MHE on Rise II-22

Strong Focus on Worker Safety II-23

Product innovations Hold Key to Success II-23

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems II-24

Competitive Landscape II-24

Exhibit 5: Top 10 Global Material Handling Systems Providers by

Total Revenues (2018) II-26

Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials

Handling Solutions II-26

Recent Market Activity II-28

Select Mergers and Acquisitions (2016-2018) II-30

Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model II-30

Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations II-31

Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move II-31

Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players II-32

Exhibit 6: Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company II-32

Conveyers Market II-33

Exhibit 7: Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 II-33

Cranes II-33

Select Players in the Global Crane Market II-34

Select Global Brands II-34



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-39



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-41

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards

Substantial Gains II-41

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling

Equipment Market II-41

Exhibit 8: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020 II-44

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence II-44

Exhibit 9: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022 II-46

Exhibit 10: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and

2025 II-46

Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce II-47

Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making II-47

Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices II-48

Mobility Devices Take Center Stage II-48

Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway II-49

3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain II-50

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems II-50

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial

Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors II-51

Exhibit 11: Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector

(2020) II-52

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain II-53

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities II-53

Exhibit 12: Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product

Category (2020E) II-54

e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver II-54

Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems II-55

Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading

Application Markets II-56

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B

Industry II-56

Exhibit 13: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020E II-57

Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability II-58

Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems II-58

Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions II-58

Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from

Omnichannel Commerce II-59

Exhibit 14: Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2021E) II-60

Technological Advances to Propel the Industry II-60

Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality II-61

Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention II-61

Voice Recognition Systems Find Way II-61

Select Product and Application Trends II-62

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment II-62

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility II-62

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors II-63

Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption II-63

Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks II-64

Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication II-66

Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries II-67

Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks II-67

Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise II-68

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply

Chain Excellence II-68

Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut II-69

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role II-69

Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries II-70

Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market II-71

Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market II-73

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment II-73

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs II-75

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs II-76

Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries II-77

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries II-77

Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry II-77

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand II-79

Exhibit 15: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022 II-80

Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries II-81

Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions II-81

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics

Production Units II-81

Exhibit 16: Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products

Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units) II-83

Exhibit 17: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020 II-84

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global

Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market II-84



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-86

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-86



Table 2: World Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-87



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 II-88



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conveying

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-89



Table 5: World Historic Review for Conveying Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-90



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conveying Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-91



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Trucks &

Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-92



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Trucks & Lifts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-93



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks &

Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-94



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-95



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-96



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-97



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-98



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-99



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-100



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-101



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-102



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-103



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Third-party

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-104



Table 20: World Historic Review for Third-party Logistics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-105



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Third-party Logistics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-106



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for E-Commerce &

General Merchandise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-107



Table 23: World Historic Review for E-Commerce & General

Merchandise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 II-108



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Commerce & General

Merchandise by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-109



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for F&B Manufacturing

& Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-110



Table 26: World Historic Review for F&B Manufacturing & Retail

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-111



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for F&B Manufacturing &

Retail by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-112



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Durables

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-113



Table 29: World Historic Review for Consumer Durables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-114



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Durables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-115



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-116



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-117



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-118



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Market Driven by Logistical Evolution III-2

Replacement Sales to Drive Prospects III-2

Consumers Upgrade to Smarter, Compact MHE III-2

Expanding E-Commerce Industry: Positive Prospects for Automated

Systems III-3

Exhibit 18: E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2021) III-3

Autonomous Control & Robotics Find Favor in Material Handling

Operations III-4

Industry Witnesses Greater Adoption of AGVs III-4

Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions III-4

Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts III-5

Competitive Landscape III-5

Market Analytics III-6

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-6



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,

Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval

Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-7



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-8



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-9



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General

Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-10



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-11



CANADA III-12

Market Overview III-12

Market Analytics III-13

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial

Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-14



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,

E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,

Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



JAPAN III-19

Market Overview III-19

Market Analytics III-20

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,

Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval

Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-23



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General

Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-24



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-25



CHINA III-26

Market Overview III-26

China Remains at Forefront of Material Handling Equipment Market III-26

Infrastructure Investments Nurture Growth in Domestic MHE Market III-27

Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets III-27

China: A Fast Emerging Market for Hoists III-28

Market Analytics III-29

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 53: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,

Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval

Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 56: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General

Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



EUROPE III-35

Market Overview III-35

European MHE Market Holds Promising Outlook III-35

Increasing Investments in Automating Processes Benefits

Automated MHE Market III-36

Market Analytics III-37

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Material



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001