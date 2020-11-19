On November 8th Strengur ehf. published an announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid for outstanding shares in Skeljungur hf. Strengur owned a total of 716,116,288 shares in Skeljungur according to the announcement. 365 hf. is one of the owners of Strengur ehf. and intends to transfer all shares in Skeljungur over to Strengur ehf., in addition to the shares that were transferred according to the announcement on November 8th.

See notice in the attachment.



Attachment