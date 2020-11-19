New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Exchangers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098251/?utm_source=GNW

5% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$23.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Global economic activity is slumping with GDP growth forecast to dip as low as -4.9% in the year 2020. The manufacturing industry, which is the largest end-user of heat exchangers, is the worst affected given its complex supply chains, labor intensive processes, and interdependencies. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations, have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low in 2020 as compared to the 53.8 in 2019. With roots in China, the world’s supply chains are facing unprecedented disruption and shutdown. Interwoven with a demand crisis, the supply chain shocks are exerting a compounded blow to manufacturing companies worldwide. A combination of all the aforementioned macro-economic issues alongside more specific factors such as suspension of the transportation and changes in demand patterns have dealt a debilitating blow to the manufacturing industry.



The falling PMI indices indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The "great lockdown" of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector. The COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting long-term economic, social and political impact. As upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of manufacturing feel the ripple effect of disruption, heat exchangers also a key part of the value chain is expected to feel the heat. In response to the global shocks, the chemicals industry is forecast to witness a -14.8% decline in CAPEX in 2020, as companies reduce & postpone CAPEX plans. Oil market volatility & reduced energy demand send O&G companies into survival mode reducing the industry’s CAPEX by over 18.8% in the year 2020. Lockdowns, business & office closures & a steep recession have severely impacted energy consumption, bringing out power generation as the biggest loser in this crisis. With billions of dollars in CAPEX vanishing across end-use markets, heat exchangers a part of the capital goods industry, is expected to suffer over $2 billion in revenue losses in 2020.



In the post COVID-19 period, innovative heat exchanger companies can steal opportunities offered for smart, advanced heat exchanger solutions capable of providing value via production improvements and efficiencies. Oil companies which are scrambling to be better prepared for the next price crash by breaking even at prices as low as US$45 per barrel of Brent crude. The scenario will drive demand for energy efficient heat exchangers given their ability to make an impact on profitability of oil firms as heating and cooling remains the most expensive part of oil production and processing. Other major trends in the market will include growing prominence of robotic and intelligent process automation in the era of smart factories and the ensuing rise in commercial value of AI based heat exchanger control and monitoring; focus on heat recovery and utilization of sensible and latent heat from flue gas led by the robust outlook for clean coal power and the ensuing demand for heat exchangers in coal fired power plants; stable economic growth in East Asia and South Asia and development of energy infrastructure in these regions, strong manufacturing base and growing government policy led support for upgrades and modernization. The market, especially in the developed regions will witness greater demand for equipment that complies with strict regulatory and safety norms. The undeniable productivity benefits of industrial energy efficiency measures will spur the commercial value of energy efficient heat exchangers especially in developed countries where the growing popularity of energy audits is supporting increased spending on energy efficiency technologies. In Asia-Pacific growth will be led by recovering CAPEX and OPEX investment climate in the sector; and favorable government led policies that prioritize industrial, manufacturing and process sectors for their ability to generate benefits of dynamic economies of scale, innovation/technology diffusion and spillover of a broad range of benefits for the economy and its growth



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

API Heat Transfer

Balcke-Dürr GmbH

Barriquand Technologies Thermiques

Danfoss

Doosan Corporation

Enerquip, Inc.

FUNKE WÄRMEAUSTAUSCHER APPARATEBAU GMB

Guntner U.S. LLC

Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers

Hisaka Works, Ltd

HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd

Johnson Controls

Kelvion

Koch Heat Transfer Company

McDermott

Mersen

SmartHeat Inc.

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc.

SWEP International AB

Tranter Inc.

Vahterus Oy

Xylem Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098251/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the

Immediate Term II-1

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Heat Exchangers Market

in Short Term II-2

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5

Exhibit 2: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic

Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the

Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global PMI Index Points for

the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-6

Exhibit 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020 II-7

Exhibit 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020 II-8

Heat Exchangers and Boilers to Play Crucial Role amid COVID-19

Pandemic II-8

An Introduction to Heat Exchangers II-9

Product Groups II-9

Product Types and Segments II-10

End-Use Market: A Brief Note II-15

Key End-Use Industries for Heat Exchangers II-15

Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process

Equipment in Industries II-16

Global Heat Exchangers Market: Overview and Outlook II-18

Playing Instrumental Role in Numerous Industries II-18

Sophisticated Design Options for next-Generation, Eco-Friendly

Heat Exchangers II-19

3D Printing Unfolds Exciting Design Opportunities for Heat

Exchangers II-19

Segment Overview: Growing Need for Advanced Equipment Augurs

Well for Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market II-19

Strong Demand from End-Use Verticals Enables Heat Exchanger

Market to Maintain Positive Trajectory in Long Term II-20

Chemical Industry Commands Major Share II-20

Oil & Gas Remains Major Application Segment for Heat Exchangers II-21

Regional Analysis: Europe Secures Commanding Position in Global

Heat Exchanger Market II-21

Exhibit 5: World Heat Exchangers Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions II-22

Exhibit 6: World Heat Exchangers Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan II-23

Competitive Scenario II-23

Exhibit 7: Leading Players in the Global Plate Heat Exchangers

Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Alfa

Laval and Others II-25

Exhibit 8: Leading Players in the Global Compact Heat

Exchangers Market (2020): Percentage Value Breakdown by

Company II-25

Recent Market Activity II-26

Select Global Brands II-31



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-47



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-49

Sustained Focus on Energy Efficiency in Modern Industrial

Environments to Rev Up Opportunities for Heat Exchangers II-49

Exhibit 9: Growing Popularity of Energy Audits to Help Identify

Saving Opportunities & the Resulting Increased Spending on

Energy Efficiency to Benefit Demand for Energy Efficient Heat

Exchangers: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2019 by Region II-51

Exhibit 10: Undeniable Productivity Benefits of Industrial

Energy Efficiency Measures to Spur the Commercial Value of

Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers: Global Investments in

Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and

2019 by Industry II-52

Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step Up Market Opportunities

for Compact Heat Exchangers II-52

Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to

Plate Heat Exchangers II-53

Despite Slowdown in Demand, Chemical Industry to Remain the

Dominant Consumer of Heat Exchangers II-54

Exhibit 11: Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the

Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and

Replacement Demand for Heat Exchangers: CAPEX in the World

Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021

and 2023 II-56

Exhibit 12: World Chemical Industry Revenues (in %) by Segment

for the Year 2021 II-56

Critical Role of Heat Exchangers in the Power Generation/

Utilities Sector Augurs Well II-57

Continued Dominance of Coal & Move to Clean Coal Technologies

to Drive the Importance of Heat Exchangers in Enabling Plant

Efficiency & Emission Reduction II-57

Exhibit 13: Focus on Heat Recovery & Utilization of Sensible

and Latent Heat from Flue Gas to Drive the Value of Heat

Exchangers in Coal Fired Power Plants Against the Backdrop of

Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power: Global Thermal Power

Generated from Coal (In Billion Kilowatt-hours) by Region

for the Years 2018 and 2024 II-58

Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Heat Exchangers in

the Energy Sector II-59

Exhibit 14: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable

Energy Sources in Select Countries II-61

Exhibit 15: Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of

total Energy II-62

Exhibit 16: Robust Outlook for Renewables to Echo Downstream

Into the Heat Exchangers Market: World Renewable Energy

Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for

the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040 II-63

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in

the Heat Exchangers Market II-63

Exhibit 17: With Over 500 Operational & Under Construction

Nuclear Reactors, Demand for Heat Exchangers in Nuclear Power

Plants is Poised for Growth in the Medium to Long Term

Period: Global Number of Nuclear Reactors in Operation &

Under Construction (In Units) by Geographic Region for the

Year 2018 II-65

Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry But

Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &

Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price II-66

Exhibit 18: As Oil Companies Scramble to be Better Prepared for

the Next Price Crash, Innovative Heat Exchangers Capable of

Providing Value Via Production Improvements & Efficiencies

Will be the Only Ones to Gain in the Volatile Market

Environment: Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per

Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2021 II-67

Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices

to Push Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers Further Beyond

2020 II-67

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal

Measure for the Global Oil Refining Market II-69

Exhibit 19: With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid

Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil

Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy:

Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels

per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023 II-71

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat

Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector II-72

Exhibit 20: As the Hidden Workhorses of Heating and Cooling in

the Food & Beverage Industry, Demand for Heat Exchangers

Benefits from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food: World

Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2019 & 2023 II-73

Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for

Heat Exchanger Sales II-73

Exhibit 21: Growing Industrial Effluent Discharge Coupled With

the Massive Water Reuse Opportunity Provided by the Emerging

Circular Economy Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Heat

Exchangers in the Wastewater Treatment Industry: Volume of

Industrial Wastewater Generated in the U.S & Europe (In 000

m3 (Cubic Meters)) for the Year 2018 II-75

Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat

Exchangers II-76

Exhibit 22: Declining Freshwater Availability Throws the

Technology Focus on Seawater Heat Exchangers: Per Capita

Availability of Water in Select Countries (In ’000 m3) for

Years 1975, 2000 & 2025 II-77

Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers II-77

Heat Exchangers Find Increased Acceptance in Marine Industry II-78

Heat Exchangers Remain Critical Elements of Modern Data Centers II-78

Mining Industry Trends Continue to Discourage Heat Exchangers

Market II-79

Exhibit 23: Labor Presents the Most Significant Downside Risk

for the Mining Industry in the Form of Increased Production

Costs: Production Cost Breakdown of Mining Projects (In %)

for the Year 2020 II-80

Innovations in Cooling Tower Design and Technology Crucial to

Future Market Growth II-81

Supportive Innovative Technologies of Heat Exchangers II-81

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes Its Revolutionary Presence

Felt in the Heat Exchangers Market II-81

Exhibit 24: Growing Prominence of Robotic & Intelligent Process

Automation in the Era of Smart Factories to Drive the

Commercial Value of AI Based Heat Exchanger Control &

Monitoring: Global Spending on Robotic Process Automation &

Intelligent Process Automation (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 II-83

Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively

Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes II-83

Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift

Eliminators Address Environmental Concerns and Drive Healthy

Demand II-85

New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency II-86

Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves

Infuse Vigor in the Market II-87

R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer

Raw Materials II-90

Select Innovations II-91

Focus on Intelligent Maintenance & Continuous Monitoring of

Heat Exchangers Drives Opportunities for Replacement Demand II-91

A Note on Industry Standards and Codes II-93

Duct Cleaning and Air Conditioning Do Not Affect COVID-19

Transmission II-94

Issues & Challenges II-95

F-Gas Regulations II-95

Low Awareness about Benefits of Building Energy Efficiency II-95

Pricing and Distribution II-95

Pricing Behavior by Product Segment II-95

Steel as Raw Material Dominates II-97

Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment II-97



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-99

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-99



Table 2: World Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-100



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-101



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Shell & Tube Heat

Exchangers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-102



Table 5: World Historic Review for Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-103



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Shell & Tube Heat

Exchangers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-104



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-105



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cooling Towers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-106



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-107



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Coolers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-108



Table 11: World Historic Review for Air Coolers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-109



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Coolers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-110



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Gasketed PHE by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-111



Table 14: World Historic Review for Gasketed PHE by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-112



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gasketed PHE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-113



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Welded PHE by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-114



Table 17: World Historic Review for Welded PHE by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-115



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Welded PHE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-116



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Brazed PHE by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-117



Table 20: World Historic Review for Brazed PHE by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-118



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Brazed PHE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-119



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-120



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-121



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-122



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-123



Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-124



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-125



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC &

Refrigeration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-126



Table 29: World Historic Review for HVAC & Refrigeration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-127



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC & Refrigeration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-128



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-129



Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-130



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-131



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-132



Table 35: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-133



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-134



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-135



Table 38: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-136



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-137



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-138



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-139



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-140



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Cold Insulation Market III-1

Increased Awareness to Spur Demand for Energy Efficient Heat

Exchangers III-1

Shale Gas Revolution: A Fundamental Driver of Growth in the Use

of Heat Exchangers in Liquefaction Plants III-1

Exhibit 25: Annual Production of Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic

Feet) in the United States (2015, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2030, 2040 &

2050): A Measure of Addressable Opportunity for Exchangers

in Heat Recovery Applications in Shale Gas Processing III-2

Wet Cooling Towers Dominate the Cooling Tower Market III-3

Opportunities Exist for New Entrants in HVAC&R Heat Exchangers

Market III-3

Market Analytics III-4

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers by

Product Segment - Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers,

Air Coolers, Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by Product

Segment - Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Air

Coolers, Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-5



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shell &

Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Air Coolers, Gasketed

PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers by

End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-7



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-8



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers

by Product Segment - Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling

Towers, Air Coolers, Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by Product

Segment - Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Air

Coolers, Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shell &

Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Air Coolers, Gasketed

PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-13



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-14



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



JAPAN III-16

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers

by Product Segment - Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling

Towers, Air Coolers, Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by Product

Segment - Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Air

Coolers, Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shell &

Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Air Coolers, Gasketed

PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power

Generation, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-19



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-20



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098251/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001