Global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will reach $184.8 billion by 2030, growing by 6.2% annually over 2020-2030 driven by increasing dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Product, Phase, Type, Therapeutic Application, and Region.



The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Phase, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Category

3.1 Market Overview by Category

3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

3.3 Biopharmaceutical Industry



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

4.1 Market Overview by Product

4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

4.2.1 Branded API Manufacturing

4.2.2 Generic API Manufacturing

4.3 Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

4.3.1 Solid Dosage

4.3.2 Oral Liquids

4.3.3 Parenteral/Injectables

4.3.4 Other FDFs

4.4 Secondary Packaging



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Phase

5.1 Market Overview by Phase

5.2 Clinical Manufacturing

5.3 Commercial Manufacturing



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Type

6.1 Market Overview by Type

6.2 Sterile Products

6.3 Non-Sterile Products



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Application

7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application

7.2 Infectious Diseases

7.3 Oncology

7.4 Metabolic Disorders

7.5 Cardiovascular Disorders

7.6 Central Nervous System

7.7 Pulmonary Disorders

7.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders

7.9 Other Therapeutic Applications



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



