4% in the year 2020, before stabilizing to 10.9% over the 2020 through 2027 period. The global market is expected to reach US$25.7 billion by the year 2027 trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, the nonwoven industry faces a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges, given its application in diverse end-use sectors. While the market faced a severe setback in construction, automobile, and packaging sectors, there was a significant demand from healthcare, hygiene and medical markets. Personal protective equipment (PPE) experienced an exponential demand during the first half of 2020, with products such as face masks, gowns, disinfecting wipes, and antibacterial skin wipes emerging as essential products to curb the transmission of the virus. Other general-purpose medical nonwoven products, such as medical garments, under pads, and gauze, proved extremely beneficial while treating a rapidly growing number of COVID-19 patients. With the pandemic showing no signs of receding and with infections continuing to spread and spike, consumption of single use medical supplies and consumables is continuously rising. The WHO classifies COVID-19 as a highly contagious disease caused by a novel coronavirus that spreads through saliva droplets or nasal discharges and can cause severe respiratory illness, eventually leading to an acute respiratory failure, if not timely attended. Though there are currently no treatments or vaccines available for coronavirus, its spread and the outbreak can be effectively contained by using proper PPE including surgical masks and N95 masks.



Demand for P.P.E like gloves, masks, protective gowns has skyrocketed over the last 8 months among hospitals, COVID-19 response teams & people in general. The unprecedented spike in demand has created massive shortages of gloves and masks, which is expected to continue into the year 2021 even as companies struggle to ramp-up production. As hospitals overflow with COVID-19 patients, use of non-woven medical disposables such as bandages, surgical supplies, diagnostic lab disposables, dressings, sterile packaging, overwraps, swabs etc. is witnessing robust gains. The COVID-19 hence presents an unprecedented growth opportunity for spunbond nonwovens in the medical sector. Nonwovens are the optimal material for the N95 masks that are most needed by the front-line medical workers who are treating patients with COVID-19. When built into PPE such as medical face masks, gowns and scrubs, and even foot covers, disposable nonwovens can provide effective and inexpensive protection against microorganisms. In addition to protecting healthcare workers, ordinary citizens are also seeking masks to comply with government mask-wearing mandates and recommendations, which further boosts demand for facemasks. Meltblown nonwovens, which is used as a critical filtration layer in N95 masks and crucial medical supplies, is expected to witness heightened demand. Hygiene manufacturers increasing rely on this fiber to offer benefits such as increased absorbency, softness and hypoallergenic features. Spunbond nonwovens are used for the outer layers of medical masks as they are breathable, protect inner layers and maintain the integrity of the mask due to high strength attribute.



Spunbond is also benefiting from elevated demand for wipes, as the pandemic has driven demand for surface disinfecting wipes and other anti-bacterial skin wipes. Cleaning and disinfecting wipes, based on spunbond and spunlace nonwovens incorporated with a disinfectant solution are expected to be effective against COVID-19.The healthcare industry requires around 89 million medical masks per month to protect the medical staff. These masks are also needed by ordinary citizens for complying with strict government mandates. However, the quick onset of the pandemic across different countries resulted in disruption in supply chains and limited supply of medical masks. The stark shortage of face masks and PPE across countries and extended backlogs prompted manufacturers to work overtime for satiating the demand. As the spread of COVID-19 escalates globally, there are various efforts being undertaken to combat the worldwide shortage of masks and PPE to enhance availability of these masks for frontline healthcare workers, including first responders, medical practitioners, and nurses. China, which held a 50% share of the global face masks production before the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak, stepped up its production capacity by close to twelve-fold and is now manufacturing close to 115 million masks a month. In addition, various manufacturers in other countries are ramping up overall output of nonwoven healthcare items including face masks at their facilities. Pent-up demand for non-COVID healthcare services is also expected to keep the new found growth momentum into the year 2021 as well.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co., Ltd. (ANVIET)

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Bayteks Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S.

Berry Plastics Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

Fitesa S.A.

Gulsan Holding

Hydroweb GmbH

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mada Nonwovens Company Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mogul Co., Ltd.

Radici Group

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ultra Nonwoven

Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Covid-19 Sets a Mixed Impact on the Nonwovens Market II-1

Exhibit 1: N95 Masks Production in China Per Day (Jan Vs April

2020 in 000 Units) II-3

A Prelude to Spunbound NonWovens II-4

Key End-Use Markets II-5

Market Outlook II-5

Spunbond Capacity Continues to Grow II-6

Polypropylene Holds Major Share II-6

Personal Care & Hygiene Enjoy Commanding Share by Application II-7

Asia-Pacific Set to Emerge as Leading Spunbond Nonwoven Consumer II-7

A Peek into the South East Asian Market for Spunbond Nonwovens II-8

Competition II-8

Recent Market Activity II-9



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-10



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-12

Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics II-12

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost

Growth Prospects II-13

Industry Witnesses Visible Shift towards Spunbonds in Geotextiles II-13

Exhibit 2: World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others,

Nonwovens and Woven II-14

Spunbond Nonwovens to Gain from Popularity of Composite Nonwovens II-14

Growing Focus on Improving Crop Yield and Protection Spurs Use

of Spunbond Nonwovens in Agriculture II-14

Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand II-15

Focus Grows on Sustainability II-16

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to

Drive Demand II-17

Exhibit 3: Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant

by Region (Age up to 2.5 years) II-18

Exhibit 4: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by

Geographic Region II-19

Strong Demand for Adult Incontinence Products Led by an Aging

Population Augurs Well for Market Growth II-19

Exhibit 5: Worldwide Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence by

Geographic Region (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of UI Prevalence (

in Million) II-20

Exhibit 6: Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in

Men and Women II-21

Feminine Hygiene Products to Boost Growth II-21

Exhibit 7: Female Population in 15-49 Years Age Group (in

Million) by Region: 2018 & 2025P II-22

Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand II-23

Exhibit 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022 II-24

Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications II-25

Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion II-25

Exhibit 9: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021 Year Construction Spending (In $

Trillion) II-26



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-27

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond Nonwovens

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-27



Table 2: World Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-28



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-29



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-30



Table 5: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-31



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-32



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Disposable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-33



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-34



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Disposable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-35



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-36



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-37



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-38



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-39



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-40



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-41



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyethylene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-42



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-43



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-44



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-46



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care &

Hygiene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48



Table 23: World Historic Review for Personal Care & Hygiene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-49



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care & Hygiene

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-52



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-54



Table 29: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-55



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-56



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-57



Table 32: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-58



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-59



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-60



Table 35: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-61



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-62



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-64



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-65



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

COVID-19 pandemic Spurs Opportunities in Medical Sector III-1

Spike in Demand for Face Masks Augurs Well III-2

Efforts from Industry Associations & Government Agencies to

Improve Prospects III-2

Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage III-3

Opportunity Indicators III-4

Exhibit 10: Number of Hospitals in the US by Type III-4

Exhibit 11: Number of Laboratories in the US by Type III-5

Exhibit 12: Hospital Infections, the Unsuspected Killer &

Neglected Healthcare Cost Driver: Cost of HAIs in the U.S (In

US$ Billion) III-6

Trends in Feminine Hygiene & Adult Incontinence Markets Favor

Growth III-6

Exhibit 13: Aging Population in the US (2017 & 2050): 60 Years

and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of

Population III-7

Exhibit 14: US Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 III-8

Market Analytics III-9

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond Nonwovens

by Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-9



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-10



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Non-Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-11



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond Nonwovens

by Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-12



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-13



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-14



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond Nonwovens

by End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture,

Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-15



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by End-Use -

Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-16



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-17



CANADA III-18

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-18



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-19



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Non-Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-20



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-22



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-23



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical,

Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-24



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture,

Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-25



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26



JAPAN III-27

Market Overview III-27

Exhibit 15: Japanese Elderly (60+ Years) Population: 2000-2025 III-27

Exhibit 16: Adult Disposable Diapers Market in Japan (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Production Volume by Type of

Diaper III-28

Growing Competition from Imported Products III-28

Market Analytics III-29

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-30



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Non-Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical,

Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture,

Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-36



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



CHINA III-38

Market Overview III-38

China: A Major Market for Spunbond Nonwovens III-38

Despite Short-Term Bottlenecks Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, China

to Remain a Core Market III-38

Emphasis on Feminine Hygiene, Expanding Elderly Population &

New Births to Improve Market Prospects III-39

Market Analytics III-41

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-41



Table 68: China Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-42



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Non-Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-44



Table 71: China Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-45



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-46



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical,

Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-47



Table 74: China Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture,

Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-48



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49



EUROPE III-50

Market Overview III-50

COVID-19 Outbreak Curtails Market Momentum III-50

Shift from Imported Medical PPE and Masks to Domestic

Manufacturing Bodes Well III-50

Positive Tide in Incontinence & Feminine Hygiene Products

Markets Bodes Well III-51

Exhibit 17: European Country-wise Statistics of 60+ Population

(in Thousands) for the Years 2017 and 2050 III-52

Exhibit 18: Urinary Incontinence Levels (%) in Western Europe

by Age Group III-53

Market Analytics III-54

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-54



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-55



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-56



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-57



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-58



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Non-Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-59



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-60



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-61



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-62



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical,

Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-63



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture,

Packaging, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-64



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-65



FRANCE III-66

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond

Nonwovens by Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-66



Table 89: France Historic Review for Spunbond Nonwovens by

Function - Disposable and Non-Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-67



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond Nonwovens by



