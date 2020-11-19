Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Airway Clearance System Market, by Type,, by Application, by End Use, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Airway Clearance System Market is expected to witness market growth of 4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



As part of their normal airway clearing routine, many people with cystic fibrosis (CF), bronchiectasis (BE) and other respiratory disorders use high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) vests. High-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) is an airway clearing technique that uses a modified vest to administer external chest wall oscillations to the torso. These vests create vibrations at varying frequencies and intensities to help release and thin mucus and remove it from the walls of the airway in order to cough it up.



It is important to consider the complexities of chronic lung disease such as bronchiectasis in order to determine the appropriate treatment strategy for your particular symptoms. Bronchiectasis is a permanent lung disease that can damage the airways and impair the capacity to clear mucus, from shortness of breath to a chronic cough that produces mucus. Clearing mucus from the lungs using a combination of medicine and airway clearing procedures will enhance symptoms for patients living with bronchiectasis and reduce risks of impaired airway clearing.



Improvement in healthcare policies in different countries, such as the U.S., has increased the affordability for various medical and treatment facilities, which in effect has improved people's life expectancy. The burgeoning aging population is expected to boost the number of people diagnosed with asthma and COPD. The overall treatment of asthma and COPD after age 65 is highly crucial and troublesome. People over 65 who have been diagnosed with asthma and COPD cannot take liquid medication.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP), Mechanical Cough Assist, High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), Oscillating PEP devices and Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cystic Fibrosis, Neuromuscular, Bronchiectasis, Emphysema and Other Applications. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End Use. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allergan PLC, Electromed, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Physiotherapy, Inc., Thayer Medical Corporation, Vortran Medical Technology, Inc, Monaghan Medical Corporation, PARI GmbH (PARI Medical Holdings), and International Biophysics Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Airway Clearance Systems Market, by Type

1.4.2 North America Airway Clearance Systems Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Airway Clearance Systems Market, by End Use

1.4.4 North America Airway Clearance Systems Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Jun - 2020,Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type

4.1 North America Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Market by Country

4.2 North America Mechanical Cough Assist Market by Country

4.3 North America High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) Market by Country

4.4 North America Oscillating PEP devices Market by Country

4.5 North America Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application

5.1 North America Cystic Fibrosis Market by Country

5.2 North America Neuromuscular Market by Country

5.3 North America Bronchiectasis Market by Country

5.4 North America Emphysema Market by Country

5.5 North America Other Applications Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use

6.1 North America Home Care Settings Market by Country

6.2 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Country

6.3 North America Hospitals & Clinics Market by Country

6.4 North America Other End Use Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Country

7.1 USA Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.1.1 USA Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type

7.1.2 USA Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application

7.1.3 USA Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use

7.2 Canada Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.2.1 Canada Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type

7.2.2 Canada Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application

7.2.3 Canada Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use

7.3 Mexico Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.3.1 Mexico Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type

7.3.2 Mexico Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application

7.3.3 Mexico Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use

7.4 Rest of North America Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.4.1 Rest of North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type

7.4.2 Rest of North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application

7.4.3 Rest of North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Allergan PLC

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3 Electromed, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Research & Development Expense

8.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5 General Physiotherapy, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.6 Thayer Medical Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.7 Vortran Medical Technology, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 Monaghan Medical Corporation

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 PARI GmbH (PARI Medical Holdings)

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.1 International Biophysics Corporation

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



