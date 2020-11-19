Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe 3D Cell Culture Market By Product (Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate through 2025. Growing focusing on creating substitutes for animal testing is majorly responsible for the growth of 3D cell culture market in European. Rising occurrence of severe diseases is further driving the market growth in the upcoming years.
Moreover, rising financial support by the government in order to carry out research work in field of medicine & healthcare and cell-based research industries is another factor which is anticipated to bolster the growth of 3D cell culture market in the region over the coming years. In addition to this, increasing emphasis on personalized medicines is further estimated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the forecast years. However, the factor that might hamper the market growth through 2025 is the lack of availability of skilled resources for 3D cell-based research.
The European 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented based on product, end-user, application, region and company. By product, the market is categorized into scaffold-based 3D cell cultures, scaffold-free 3D cell cultures, microfluidics and magnetic levitation. Out of which, the scaffold-based 3D cell cultures segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast years. The growth of this segment is accredited to the advantages scaffolds offer in the field of 3D cell culture, which include structural rigidity and availability of attachment points.
Major players operating in the European 3D Cell Culture Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Reprocell, 3D Biotek LLC, CN Bio Innovations Limited, Hamilton Company, Insphero AG, Emulate, Inc, among others.
Objective of the Study:
The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of companies across the region. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.
The author calculated the market size of the European 3D Cell Culture Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Europe 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation)
5.2.2. By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Cosmetics Industry, Others)
5.2.3. By Application (Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine)
5.2.4. By Country
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.1.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.1.2. Corning Incorporated
15.1.3. Merck KGaA
15.1.4. Lonza Group
15.1.5. Reprocell
15.1.6. 3D Biotek LLC
15.1.7. CN Bio Innovations Limited
15.1.8. Hamilton Company
15.1.9. Insphero AG
15.1.10. Emulate, Inc
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. About Us & Disclaimer
