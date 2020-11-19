New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Cargo Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988000/?utm_source=GNW

2% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$318.3 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 outbreak has severely hit the freight transport and cargo containers market in the last months and the situation is likely to continue to remain grim for the rest of the year. Strict border travel & cargo movement restrictions imposed across countries to prevent the spread of infections has dealt global exports & imports a massive blow. Global trade which was already slowing down in 2019 due to trade tensions between U.S. & China is now facing additional woes of pandemic restrictions, recession & falling economic activity. Over 75% of global trade is carried out between countries without a common border making reliance on sea and air greater than trade with countries with common borders where road & rail have higher shares. The announcement of restrictions by the US on flights from Asia and Europe affected shipping and haul cargo capacity. The supply chain disruption on a global scale and restrictions coerced operators to rely on commercial aircraft, which resulted in a sharp hike in rates of all-cargo airlines. Amid the global cargo capacity crunches in air, road, rail, and ocean freight due to Covid-19, companies are looking into innovative solutions to combat the challenge of managing supply chains. As part of business continuity plans companies have more number of staff operating from home to address consumer queries and arrange for shipments as per the changing market conditions. With air cargo capacity dropping by double digits compared to the corresponding periods in the year 2019, air freight prices continue to skyrocket, especially in the Transpacific trade area. Forwarders are considering use of passenger freighters to move smaller quantities. Passenger areas of airplanes are being used to hold cargo instead of freighters that can hold 130 tons of capacity.



Companies are also switching from ocean freight to air freight, to get their goods early. With demand for goods such as PPE remaining strong during the pandemic period, prices for air freight are expected to remain high in the near term. While participants are struggling to secure shipping space to avoid delays, the industry is likely to face pricing and capacity issues for air cargo in the coming months. With global air cargo capacity already down by over 37.2% & with only 22.6% of belly cargo still flying, demand for Air Cargo Containers is expected to slump to historic lows in the year 2020. Apart from the disruptions in available capacity, air cargo logistics providers are also suffering from lack of clarity on available capacity. International air travel during the peak of the lockdown regulations during the 2nd quarter of 2020 was mostly through chartered flights that did not provide any transparency on the available capacity. As most of the flights were ad-hoc flights, it became impossible for logistics companies to predict capacity. Even though cargo operations were not affected, transport through dedicated cargo freighters became expensive. In addition, the rigid structure of air cargo transporters of operating between city pairs did not meet the requirements of air freight logistics. The other option of chartering flights is expensive and is economically unviable for most products. The lack of transparency in available capacity is affecting the cash flows of logistics companies. In addition, logistics companies still have to maintain airside and other ground handling capacities despite the lack of air cargo capacity, posing additional burden on these companies.



Air cargo containers are intended to facilitate transportation of a comprehensive range of goods by air. Conforming to specific requirements of aircraft, air cargo containers come in different sizes and shapes to ensure optimal bundling of cargo. Unit load devices (ULDs) are pallets or containers designed to load freight, mail or luggage on wide-body or certain narrow-body aircraft. These containers or pallets allow bundling of large amounts of cargo into one unit for optimal use of space, effort and crew time. ULDs feature a packing list for easy tracking of contents. There are more than 900,000 ULDs with an estimated value of US$1 billion, which are covered under IATA regulations. These containers are broadly segregated into air cargo pallets and lower deck or box type containers. ULD pallets are made of rugged aluminum sheets and feature rims for locking into cargo net lugs. On the other hand, ULD containers also referred to as pods or cans, represent closed containers that are made of either aluminum or a combination of Lexan and aluminum. Some of these containers also feature inbuilt refrigeration units for carrying temperature-sensitive products. A ULD comes with a unique ULD number for its identification. While the three-lettered prefix signifies the type and characteristics of a ULD, the four or five digit serial number differentiates it from other units. The last two characters denote the owner of the container or pallet.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight

Transportation and Cargo Containers Industry II-1

Exhibit 1: Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-

April2020 II-2

Exhibit 2: Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of

Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020 II-3

Exhibit 3: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %) II-3

Regional Market Review II-4

Key Takeaways II-4

Logistics Industry Bears the Brunt of COVID-19 II-4

COVID-19 Disrupts the Airfreight Sector II-5

Air Cargo Containers: Offering Means for Optimal, Faster

Delivery of Goods by Air II-5

Container Compatibility with Aircraft II-6

Cargo Aircraft Types II-6

Surge in Cargo Traffic to Allow Global Air Cargo Containers

Market to Experience Long Term Growth II-7

Need to Transport Goods Faster Impels Market Growth II-7

Gains for Pharmaceutical Logistics to Push Growth II-8

Demand for Temperature-Controlled Containers Creates New Avenues II-8

Expansion of Commercial Airlines & Need to Transport Military

Goods Fuel Growth II-8

Economic Slowdown & Trade Protectionism Hinders Growth II-8

LD-3 Retains Position as Most Popular Container Type II-9

Exhibit 4: World Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for LD-3, LD-11,

LD-6, M-1, and Other Container Types II-9

Metals Remain Primary Material Type Segment II-10

Exhibit 5: World Air Cargo Containers Market by Material Type

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metals,

Composites, and Other Material Types II-10

Commercial Aircraft Containers Application Segment to

Experience Fastest Growth Rate II-10

Exhibit 6: World Air Cargo Containers Market by Application (

2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial

Aircraft, and Military Aircraft II-11

Wide-Body Aircraft Segment to Command Major Share II-11

Regional Analysis: Increasing Trade Activity Makes Asia-Pacific

an Exploding Air Cargo Containers Market II-11

Air Freight Industry Heading towards Healthy Demand amid

Tightening Capacity II-12

Exhibit 7: World Air Cargo Containers Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions II-12

Exhibit 8: World Air Cargo Containers Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,

Europe, and Japan II-13

Global Air Cargo Containers Market Inches towards Fierce

Competition II-13

Air cargo Container Owners Face Intense Pressure from Rising

Outbound Cargo Rates II-14

Companies Resorting to Technological Innovations for Smarter

and Lighter ULDs II-14

Recent Market Activity II-15

Select Innovations II-17



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-18



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-19

Containers Industry to Continue Feeling Heat from COVID-19

Crisis in 2021 II-19

Exhibit 9: Global Air Cargo Market: Weight and Yield Monthly

YOY Change (in %) for the Months January 2020 through August

2020 II-19

Exhibit 10: Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %)

by Region: August 2020 II-20

Freight as Blessing Enables Air cargo Demand to Surpass

Capacity amid COVID-19 II-20

Exhibit 11: Global Air Cargo Volume (Demand) YOY Growth for the

Months May 2020 through August 2020 II-21

Exhibit 12: Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for

the Months May 2020 through August 2020 II-21

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Long Term Growth

Opportunities for Air Cargo Containers Market II-22

Converting Airlines and Sharing Space to Address Demand II-22

Exhibit 13: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038 II-23

Exhibit 14: Freighter Aircraft Fleet in Service by Region (

2019-2038) II-24

Exhibit 15: Global Freighter Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (Units) by Type for 2017 and 2037 II-25

Prominent Trends Altering and Governing Air Freight Logistics

Landscape II-25

Air Cargo Industry Undergoes Significant Transformation with

New Approaches II-27

Digitization Transforming the Air Freight Industry II-27

Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management II-28

Exhibit 16: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data

Technologies by Industry (2019) II-29

ULDs: The Unseen Backbone of Air Cargo II-30

Key Advancements in ULD Tracking Technologies II-30

Air Cargo Industry Focuses on Developing and Manufacturing

Lightweight ULDs II-31

Real-time Tracking: A Boon for Logistics Providers II-31

Major Trends Influencing Air Freight of Pharmaceutical Products II-32

Distribution of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Amplify Air cargo

Containers Demand II-33

Exhibit 17: Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %)

by Product Segment: August 2020 II-33

Challenges for Growth of Air Cargo II-34



