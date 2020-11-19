New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961433/?utm_source=GNW

Also driving growth in the market are factors such as growing global gas demand from 3,000 Mtoe in 2015 to 4,100 Mtoe by 2035 and the ensuing need for efficient distribution networks and billing system; spiraling shale gas production with technology developments promising to tap into the over 5,770 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas reserves worldwide; robust demand for modular & integrated gas meters; increasing adoption of SCADA; increasing integration of cloud computing, IoT & artificial intelligence in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI); and rise of smart cities to over 170 cities from 85 countries and growing investments in smart distribution of utility resources such as electricity, water and gas. Utility services, interestingly is the starting point for all "smart city" initiatives given the fact that smarter infrastructure provision is the goal of the smart city concept. Water, electricity and gas are the most important utility infrastructures owned by municipalities. Alongside smart grids, connected gas infrastructure is also a key focus area for governments worldwide. Smart gas technologies ensure uninterrupted gas distribution, pressure measurements, pipe corrosion protection, leak detection, remote disconnection, and smarter use and consumption. Installation of smart gas meters is just the starting point for utilities seeking to optimize the entire process by developing effective communication networks replete with sensors and big data analytics. The scenario is driving increased investments in national smart meter programs, spatial management of transmission pipeline networks; on-site automation systems; use of intelligent metering software and cloud computing for gas leakage and outflow detection and identification of safety issues.



Few of the benefits of smart gas solutions driving investments in transformation of gas networks include operational cost benefits that accompany automation; better energy planning as it offers real-time data on energy costs and related carbon emissions; provides opportunity for voluntarily reducing household gas consumption; enables implementation of multi tariff features to allow for better demand response management; improved profitability for utilities as it reduces the 'costs to serve'; and helps governments battle climate change and achieve slated goals of energy directives. Smart gas solutions, in AMI or AMR metering formats, establish a system-wide communications network, thereby encompassing all the service points on the gas utility grid and seamlessly connect with DNP, IEC 61850, and TCP/IP devices across the grid besides allowing the IEEE 802.15.4g connectivity over the AMI mesh. With such sophisticated attributes, smart meters equip utilities with a robust tool that can help them in realizing innovative functionalities when integrated into the conventional distribution automation infrastructure. Integration of smart gas meters enabled AMI with distribution automation potentially offers unprecedented, previously unexplored opportunities for the modernization of power grids. Such new opportunities include efficient outage management, economical fault isolation, superior transformer and feeder monitoring, and electric vehicle integration among others. Europe represents the largest market worldwide, supported by favorable regulations and funding support that encourage adoption of smart gas solutions across the entire natural gas chain comprising mining, storage, transmission, distribution and final consumption. Asia-Pacific including China ranks is a major market led by stringent energy efficiency regulations given the fact that developing countries utilize more resources partially due to energy wastages and mismanagement.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Meters Market II-1

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-2

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4

Smart Gas Solutions: Enabling Intelligent Metering, Monitoring,

Measuring and Control of Gas II-5

Smart Gas Meters: Gateway to the Digital Transformation of

Utilities II-6

A Note on Communication Infrastructure for Smart Gas Networks II-6

Global Market Prospects & Outlook II-7

AMR Meters Continue to be Major Device Type, AMI Meters Exhibit

Fast Paced Growth II-8

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential II-9

Exhibit 2: Global Smart Gas Meters Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

(2020 & 2027) II-11

Exhibit 3: Global Market for Smart Gas Meters - Geographic

Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027 II-12

Competitive Landscape II-12

American & European Vendors Dominate the Market II-12

Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint II-13

Novel Strategies Take Center Stage amid Escalating Competition II-13

Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors II-13

World Gas Meters Market: Market Share Findings II-14

Gas Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 II-14

World Brands II-15

Recent Market Activity II-15



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-19

Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas

Infrastructure, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Seek to

Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations II-19

Growing Relevancy of Smart Metering Solutions in Modern Gas

Utility: An Overview II-20

Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly

Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market II-21

Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Reliable Gas

Infrastructure, Creating Opportunities for Smart Gas

Technologies II-22

Exhibit 4: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 II-23

A Note on Energy Demand Patterns II-24

Exhibit 5: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 II-25

Exhibit 6: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040 II-25

Exhibit 7: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by

End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040) II-26

Exhibit 8: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/

Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,

Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World II-27

Urbanization Trend Instigates the Need for Modern Gas Utility

Network II-27

Exhibit 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050 II-28

Exhibit 10: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050 II-29

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Next

Wave of Growth II-29

Exhibit 11: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$

Million for the Years 2019 and 2025 II-30

Emergence of Natural Gas as Reliable Energy Source & Parallel

Increase in Gas Infrastructure Investments Creates Fertile

Environment II-31

Exhibit 12: Global Energy Production: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Production Volume by Energy Source for Years

1990, 2015 & 2035 II-32

Exhibit 13: Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Energy Source for the Years

1990, 2015 & 2035 II-33

Exhibit 14: Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Production Volume by Region/Country for Years

1990, 2015 & 2035 II-34

Exhibit 15: Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for Years

1990, 2015 & 2035 II-35

Offering Myriad Benefits, Natural Gas Withstands Competition

from Renewable Energy Sources II-35

Evolving Image of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Bodes

Well for the Market II-36

Exhibit 16: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas (In Trillion

Cubic Feet) by Geographic Region II-37

Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Steers Market Penetration II-38

Exhibit 17: Global Natural Gas Reserves (in % Volume) by

Geographic Region II-39

Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer

-Grade Smart Gas Solutions II-39

Growing Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Favors Growth II-40

Exhibit 18: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-41

Smart Gas Solutions Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial

End-Use Domains II-41

Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Paves Way for Wider

Uptake of Utility Automation & Control Solutions II-42

SCADA Systems II-42

Real-Time Data II-43

Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas II-43

Smart Gas Technologies Emphasize IIoT Ecosystem in Gas Utility II-44

Exhibit 19: World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues

(in US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2019 & 2025 II-46

Exhibit 20: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025 II-47

Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks II-47

On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis II-48

Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks II-48

Regulations & Standards Instigate New Demand for Smart Gas

Infrastructure Solutions II-48

Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart

Gas Solutions II-49

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of

the Market II-50

High Deployment Costs II-50

Lack of Unified Standards & Interoperability Issues II-51

Privacy & Data Security Concerns II-51

Declining Natural Gas Prices & Lack of Incentives II-51

Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour II-51



UNITED STATES III-1

While COVID-19 Hits Smart Meters Market, Focus on Energy

Efficiency in Utilities and Smart Cities Projects to Drive

Long-term Growth III-1

The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions & Services III-2

American Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their

Networks III-2

Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart

Gas Networks III-3

A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects III-4

Competitive Scenario: Domestic Vendors Dominate the Market III-4

