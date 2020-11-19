New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aesthetic Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960760/?utm_source=GNW

7% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$24.9 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. With COVID-19 restricting the type of care to only essential services during the quarantine period, elective surgeries, non-essential medical, surgical, and aesthetic procedures witnessed a significant decline in revenues. A good percentage of these clinics completely halted operations while others resorted to reducing the number of working hours leading to significant reductions in their revenues. Clinics had to follow completely new protocols of working for continuing safe operations which also proved to be expensive. Medical aesthetic practitioners found it increasingly difficult to run clinics even after reopening of activities. One of the major problems was the fear among patients to leave safety of their homes even after lifting of restrictions. With consumers migrating to do-it-yourself, over the counter, at-home beauty solutions a quick recovery in the year 2020 remains hampered. Second wave of infection surge in the U.S. & several European countries is additionally resulting in low consumer footfall, post re-opening. In many countries, around 70 percent decrease in patient numbers, during the initial reopening period, was reported. Another challenge was the extreme shortage of PPEs such as face shields, N95 masks, disposable gowns etc. In countries like Australia, there was also this issue of not enough clarity with regard to reopening of aesthetic services across regions. Revenues in the SPA & beauty salon market are expected to erode by $19.2 billion in the year 2020.



Since the pandemic, many practitioners adopted the practice of virtual waiting rooms where patients wait in their own cars, or just text the clinic to know the right time to arrive. Staff at the clinics also became more comfortable with the new processes as they would enable them to better manage patients. The time of non-activity was also used effectively by many practitioners to better connect to their clients. Social networking sites were used for regularly sending broadcasts and updates to clients. Policies for various procedures were explained through telehealth. Protecting and maintaining communication with and trust of clients was the primary goal of all such strategies. New marketing strategies also included showing clients how safe the clinics were. Videos of staff wearing masks, using hand sanitizers and organization of waiting rooms in such a way that patients do not cross paths are all examples. Maintaining good ventilation in all the areas of the clinics has also been one of the practices increasingly followed at aesthetic medical clinics. Opening all windows and switching on exhaust fans for better airflow has been one of the important practices. Offering telehealth to suitable clients has been another important practice adopted by aesthetic medical clinics during the pandemic. An appropriate questionnaire prior to entry of patients into the clinic, recording of temperatures, protocols for notifying patients about their appointments, maintaining clean waiting areas, ensuring maximized ventilation, following strict protocols for hand hygiene, ensuring sanitizers at all places, cleaning all surfaces after the work day, and sterilization of masks have been the most important practices followed in general by all aesthetic medical clinics in countries across the world. It has also been important for clinics to remain updated about new hygiene rules and ensure that they have adequate amounts of PPEs and other safety supplies at all times. Government guidelines, various sources on the internet for instance, Physician’s First Watch, and health bulletins have been some of the sources for latest updates on hygiene rules.



With social isolation measures, work-from-home & face masks culture expected to prolong into the coming year, pent-up demand in 2021 will encourage recovery. The unprecedented social and lifestyle changes provides the perfect opportunity for patients to plan their post-surgery recovery at home without disruptions to social or work life which otherwise would have been impacted. Few countries have already recorded pent-up demand for non-invasive body contouring, clinical skin care, and injectables, breast augmentation, breast lifts, and tummy tucks. In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be led by the rapidly aging population seeking anti-aging services. The idea of aging beautifully will be a major contributing factor to demand. The growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures in many cultures as an enhancement or extension of makeup has normalized its use for everyone from young teens to older adults looking for anti-aging solutions. In addition to the growing need to look attractive, demand for cosmetic procedures is also driven by the outcomes of a stressful lifestyle such as early aging, hair loss and obesity. The expanding population of 25-65 years age group will remain a major growth driver. A noteworthy demographic driver taking shape is the entry of younger consumers into the market hoping to preserve their youth way before the actual onset of aging process. Key factors prevalent even during the pre-COVID-19 period encouraging the trend include growing societal pressures to look young (especially pronounced among women), rising rates of divorces and second marriages, growing perception that youthful appearance and beauty are of critical importance in achieving professional and social success, and wider social acceptance of cosmetic procedures including facial aesthetic treatments. Easy access to cosmetic services, growing affordability of treatments, rising awareness levels among consumers and increasing media attention and hype represent other major noteworthy factors. Similar to the pre-COVID-19 period, advances in technologies and lesser surgical and recovery times will benefit the market in the post COVID-19 period also. A notable example of such non-invasive procedures is Botox treatment. Botox treatments gained momentum driven by the rising affluence of people. Botox involves the use of a mild neurotoxin that inhibits the signals the brain sends to the affected facial muscles in order to prevent the formation of wrinkles and fine lines. The craze for Botox treatments is not just limited to women, with men also opting for Botox and dermal fillers injections. The growing desire to consistently preserve a youthful look has spurred the use of Botox injections among consumers in their 20s. Cosmetic injections is a fast-growing sector as they are considered as safer options with the least recovery time and side effects. Rejuvenating treatments have evolved from invasive face lifts and paint-stripping peels that required weeks of recovery to non-invasive treatments that give instant rejuvenation benefits with no pain or downtime using sophisticated and user-friendly devices.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allergan PLC

Galderma SA

Cynosure, A Hologic Company

Cutera, Inc.

Fotona d.o.o

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Establishment Labs S.A.

GC Aesthetics

human med AG

Alma Lasers Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Aesthetic Services Market II-1

Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to

Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission II-2

Market Outlook II-3

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth II-4

Surgical Procedures Dominate, Non-Surgical Aesthetic Services

to Witness Faster Growth II-5

Exhibit 1: Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across

the Globe by Plastic Surgeons (2018) II-6

Exhibit 2: Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe

by Region of the Body: 2018 II-7

Exhibit 3: Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes II-8

Exhibit 4: Total Number of Nonsurgical Procedures across the

Globe by Procedure Type: 2018 II-9

SEGMENT INFORMATION II-9

New Implant Options and Surgical Techniques Shape Market

Prospects for Breast Augmentation II-9

Advances in Laser Technology Drives New Opportunities in

Medical Aesthetics II-10

Dermal Fillers and BOTOX Witness Rapid Growth II-11

Exhibit 5: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by

Gender II-13

Botulinum Toxin Gains Popularity among Millennials II-13

Exhibit 6: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by

Age Group Age Group % Share II-14

Non-Invasive Body Contouring Witnesses Rapid Growth II-14

Body Injectables & Shapely Rears II-14

Muscle Sculpting II-15

VelaShape III to Reduce Cellulite II-15

Exhibit 7: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P II-15

World Brands II-16



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-18

Recent Market Activity II-19



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-22

Select Key Trends for 2020 and Beyond II-22

Tweakments II-22

Fractional Facelift II-22

Skin Treatments II-22

Vaginal Rejuvenation II-22

Hair Thinning Treatments for Women II-22

Alternatives to Brazilian Butt Lifts II-23

New Advanced Medical Aesthetic Treatments Gain Traction II-23

Surge in Injectables Demand II-25

Preventative Injectables II-25

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) for Hair Loss and Skin Resurfacing II-25

Increasing Popularity of Vaser Liposuction II-26

Other Popular Liposuction Procedures II-26

New Fillers & Picosecond Lasers Make a Foray II-27

Encouraging Breakthroughs in Aesthetic Lasers for Enhanced

Efficacy & Safety Profiles II-27

Innovative Laser-based Devices II-28

Versatile, Multi-Application Laser Systems II-28

Devices Combining Radiofrequency & Microneedling II-28

New Devices for Fat, Collagen & Skin Tightening II-29

Body Treatments Undergo Makeover II-29

Emphasis on Natural Looks Drive Market Growth II-29

Focus on All Skin Tones & Types II-30

Technology Trends Creating Buzz in Aesthetic Services for

Medical Spa II-30

Proliferation of Skin Conditions Create Need for Advanced

Technology II-30

Couture Lips Gain Increasing Popularity II-31

LitLift Gains Traction II-31

Masseter Botox® for Slim Jaw Line and TMJD II-31

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel

Aesthetic Services Market II-31

Exhibit 8: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries II-32

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in

Therapeutic Applications II-33

Exhibit 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023 II-34



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-35

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-35



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-36



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-37



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-38



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surgical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-39



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-40



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-41



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Surgical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-42



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-43



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Breast

Augmentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-44



Table 11: World Historic Review for Breast Augmentation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-45



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Breast Augmentation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-46



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Liposuction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-47



Table 14: World Historic Review for Liposuction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-48



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Liposuction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-49



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dermal Filler &

Botox Injection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-50



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dermal Filler & Botox

Injection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-51



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermal Filler & Botox

Injection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-52



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring &

Cellulite Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-53



Table 20: World Historic Review for Body Contouring & Cellulite

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-54



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Body Contouring &

Cellulite Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 II-55



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair

Removal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-56



Table 23: World Historic Review for Laser Hair Removal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-57



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Removal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-58



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Peel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-59



Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemical Peel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-60



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Peel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-61



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Service

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-62



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-63



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-64



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-65



Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-66



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-67



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Dermatology

Clinics & Cosmetic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-68



Table 35: World Historic Review for Dermatology Clinics &

Cosmetic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 II-69



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatology Clinics &

Cosmetic Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 II-70



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-71



Table 38: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-72



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-73



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Largest Market for Aesthetic Services Globally III-1

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Treatments III-1

Cosmetic Procedures: Facts and Figures III-2

Aging Baby Boomers Drive Aesthetic Business III-3

Exhibit 10: US Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage

Breakdown for 0-14, 15-24, 25-59 and 65+ Age Groups III-3

Exhibit 11: North American Aging Population by Age Group:

1975-2050 III-3

Market Analytics III-4

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic Services

by Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-5



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

and Non-Surgical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic Services

by Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal

Filler & Botox Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite

Treatment, Laser Hair Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by Service

Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler & Botox

Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite Treatment, Laser Hair

Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler & Botox Injection,

Body Contouring & Cellulite Treatment, Laser Hair Removal,

Chemical Peel and Other Service Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-9



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic Services

by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers

and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by End-Use -

Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



CANADA III-13

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-13



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-14



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

and Non-Surgical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction,

Dermal Filler & Botox Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite

Treatment, Laser Hair Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler &

Botox Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite Treatment, Laser

Hair Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler & Botox Injection,

Body Contouring & Cellulite Treatment, Laser Hair Removal,

Chemical Peel and Other Service Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-18



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



JAPAN III-22

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-22



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-23



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

and Non-Surgical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction,

Dermal Filler & Botox Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite

Treatment, Laser Hair Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler &

Botox Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite Treatment, Laser

Hair Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-26



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler & Botox Injection,

Body Contouring & Cellulite Treatment, Laser Hair Removal,

Chemical Peel and Other Service Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-27



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-29



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30



CHINA III-31

Market Overview III-31

Uptrend in Facial Injectables Market Favors Market Expansion III-32

Regulatory Scenario III-32

Botulinum Toxin Injections Approved by China Food and Drug

Administration (CFDA) III-33

Exhibit 12: Market Share of Leading Players in Chinese

Botulinum Toxin Market: 2019 III-33

Market Analytics III-34

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-34



Table 68: China Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-35



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

and Non-Surgical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction,

Dermal Filler & Botox Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite

Treatment, Laser Hair Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 71: China Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler &

Botox Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite Treatment, Laser

Hair Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler & Botox Injection,

Body Contouring & Cellulite Treatment, Laser Hair Removal,

Chemical Peel and Other Service Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 74: China Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



EUROPE III-43

Market Overview III-43

Exhibit 13: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Select

European Countries (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number of

Procedures by Procedure Type III-44

Regulations for Botulinum Toxin Usage in the EU III-44

Market Analytics III-45

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-48



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Surgical and Non-Surgical Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-49



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Services by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

and Non-Surgical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-50



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetic

Services by Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction,

Dermal Filler & Botox Injection, Body Contouring & Cellulite

Treatment, Laser Hair Removal, Chemical Peel and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Aesthetic Services by

Service Type - Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Dermal Filler &



