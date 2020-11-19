Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Function-as-a-Service - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Function-as-a-Service Market to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Function-as-a-Service estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Developer-Centric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.3% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Operator-Centric segment is readjusted to a revised 31.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.1% CAGR



The Function-as-a-Service market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.7% and 25.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



