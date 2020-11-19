TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP, OTCBB: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, and WHOOP , the human performance company, today announced a partnership whereby Field Trip will be using WHOOP Strap 3.0 to measure the biometric effects of Field Trip’s psychedelic therapies.



Field Trip, which is opening Field Trip Health centers across North America and Europe for the delivery of psychedelic therapies, plans to conduct an observational study to assess whether Field Trip’s ketamine-assisted therapies, which have demonstrated significant efficacy in treating mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and PTSD, translate into improvements in physical health through a variety of biometric measures collected via WHOOP Strap 3.0 including heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate, and overall sleep quality. Field Trip procured WHOOP products and access to additional data insights via a research partnership and enterprise program.

“The clinical results from our first three centers in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, as determined by validated mental health measures, have been extremely positive. We have noted a significant reduction in depressive symptoms from severe or moderately severe to mild or non-existent, along with reduction in anxiety and trauma related symptoms,” said Dr. Ryan Yermus, Field Trip’s Chief Clinical Officer. “Through this partnership with WHOOP and the observational study we will be conducting, we expect to find that these improvements in mental health correlate strongly to improvements in a person’s biometrics as well.”

The initial focus of the study will be on military veterans who seek ketamine-assisted therapies through Field Trip’s Basecamp program, a treatment program designed specifically for military veterans and people in high-intensity professions such as front line medical workers, police and firefighters. Military veterans experience post-traumatic stress at significantly higher rates than the general population, which may be a result of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) from exposure to blast waves from explosives.

“In their continual search for a persistent, unfair advantage on the battlefield, Special Operations veterans are highly attuned to their physical and mental performance and well-being,” said Adam Wright, Director of Field Trip Basecamp. “Deploying WHOOP as part of their treatment program is consistent with this natural disposition of veterans. We not only expect veterans to be eager to participate in a study that will help future veterans, we also anticipate they will optimize their performance and experience additional health improvements through actionable insights from WHOOP across sleep, recovery, and strain.”

Studies have demonstrated that physiological metrics such as HRV and slow wave sleep patterns are correlated with improved health outcomes. The parties anticipate that the effects of Field Trip’s psychedelic therapies will improve these key metrics and this study is expected to advance the understanding of correlation between mental health and physiology.

Kristen Holmes, Vice President of Performance Science at WHOOP, commented: “Through our initial work with SEAL Future Foundation, we were able to show that psilocybin and ayahuasca therapies had profoundly positive effects on the physiology of veteran SEALs. With this program at Field Trip, which is offering legal treatment with psychedelic therapies across North America and Europe, we hope to be part of the healing of a much larger group of people, and further show that 24/7 health monitoring by WHOOP technology can help people take control of their overall well-being when used in association with new mental and emotional health therapies.”

“At Field Trip, our mission is to bring the world to life through psychedelics and psychedelic-enhanced therapies,” said Ronan Levy, Field Trip’s Executive Chairman. “Through this partnership with WHOOP, we hope to demonstrate that our work not only changes the mental and emotional well-being of people, it also tangible and meaningfully gets expressed through their physical well-being as well.”

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics including psilocybin-producing fungi and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve health. The WHOOP membership comes with free hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize your behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts, frontline workers, and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $200 million in venture capital. Visit whoop.com for the latest company news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Field Trip and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the common shares of Field Trip on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the timing of such events. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

