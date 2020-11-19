New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Lenses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Incidence of refractive errors is on the rise globally among both men and women. Increasing digital screen time accompanying the increased use of computers, smart phones & tablets is playing a key role in myopia development. Women represent the largest user base for contact lenses largely due to the aesthetic benefits offered. Colored contact lenses in green, blue, brown, grey & turquoise are especially growing in popularity among women in the younger age groups of 18 to 28 years. Soft contact lens is the most preferred type of contact lens by women. The market also stands to benefit from the growing focus of contact lenses manufacturers on identifying and fulfilling unmet needs in patients with ocular diseases like glaucoma, age related macular degeneration (AMD), dry eyes, mixed astigmatism and presbyopia. Few of the benefits of contact lenses as against eyeglasses include aesthetic and cosmetic benefits; improved functionality and visual correction outcomes; unobstructed vision; short adaptation period; suitability for active lifestyles; reduced cleaning and maintenance burden; and slows down the progression of myopia. Innovations ranks supreme in its ability to drive new growth in the market.



Few of the noteworthy innovations include silicone hydro gel lenses engineered to lower the risk of hypoxia-related eye problems; development of Toric contact lenses for never before achieved effectiveness in treating mixed astigmatism; Water Gradient contact lenses for offering 100% lubricity to the eyes to alleviate problems related to dry eye syndrome; Telescopic contact lenses for AMD and glaucoma patients with significant visual field loss; therapeutic contact lenses for ocular drug delivery; and smart contact lenses to monitor intraocular pressure. Custom contact lenses and made-to-measure contact lenses are growing in popularity, encouraging its use among the younger population. China and Rest of Asia-Pacific rank as major markets led by the unprecedented rise in myopia in the younger generation; implementation of programs for free contact lens counseling in schools and colleges; expanding and developing ophthalmic care infrastructure; easy access to affordable vision evaluation and counseling services; growing preference for the glasses-free look; rising awareness over the importance of contact lens compliance; and increased spending on daily disposable lenses by the growing base of affluent middle class population.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Exhibit 1: US Contact Lens Purchases % Growth: January 2020-

15June 2020 II-2

Online Channels Report Strong Growth II-3

Virtual Technology for Eye Care Gains Prominence II-3

Contact Lenses and Solutions: Mid-Long Term Outlook II-4

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors II-5

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Offer Strong Growth II-6

Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Steer Growth Opportunities II-6

Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses II-7

Exhibit 2: Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by

Category for 2020E II-8

Wearer Base for Contact Lenses II-8

Exhibit 3: Breakdown of Contact Lens Users by Gender: 2020E II-9

Exhibit 4: Global Contact Lens Wearers Mean Age and % Female

Population by Country: 2019 II-10

Exhibit 5: World Population by Age Group II-11

Myopia Control: Expands Growth Avenues II-11

Children: A Potential Wearer Segment II-12

Daily Disposables Gains Adoption II-12

Exhibit 6: Global Soft Lenses Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Modality by Region for 2020 II-14

Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat II-14

Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth II-15

Torics Records Strong Growth II-15

Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends II-15

Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains II-16

Recent Market Activity II-17

World Brands II-20

Global Competitor Market Shares II-24

Competition: A Consolidated Marketplace II-24

Leading Contact Lens Providers by Region II-26

Exhibit 7: Contact Lenses Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E II-26

High Entry Barriers II-27

Differentiated Products Offer an Edge II-27



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-28



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-29

New Contact Lens Technologies Offer Benefits Extending Beyond

Vision Correction II-29

High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape II-31

Smart Contact Lenses II-31

Lenses to Measure Eyeball Pressure II-32

Contact Lenses Worn During Sleep II-32

Lenses to Block Harmful UV Ray II-32

Telescopic Contact Lenses II-32

Advanced Contact Lenses to Monitor Glucose Levels II-33

Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses: An Emerging Area of Interest II-33

Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach II-34

Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD II-34

Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device

Usage II-34

Water Gradient Contact Lenses: A Novel Development II-35

Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort II-35

Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by

Material Design II-36

Presbyopes:Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses II-37

Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues II-38

Recycling of Contact Lenses: A New Trend II-38

Market Restraints II-38

Safety of Contact Lenses: A Major Concern II-39

Competition on Rise from Advanced Vision Correction Technologies II-39

Distribution Dynamics II-39

Direct-to- Consumer and Subscription Services Gain Traction II-40

Diversity in Contact Lens Purchasing Patterns II-40

Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels II-40

Rise in Online Stores II-41

Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for

Contact Lenses Market II-41

Exhibit 8: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural

Population in Thousands: 1950-2050 II-42



