Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slicing Software Market Research Report: By Product Type, Deployment, Application, Technology, Industry - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The adoption of 3D printing has increased across various industries, including construction, manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace, over the past few years. The rising investments by public and private sector, growing requirement for improved product manufacturing processes, increasing need for mass customization, and surging demand for swift prototyping are the key reasons for the increasing adoption of 3D printing around the world. The technology is being utilized for a number of applications, including 3D-printed vehicle seats, 3D-printed aircraft components, and 3D-printed prosthetics and implants.



Since the adoption of this technology has increased considerably, users are now also adopting innovative 3D printers for accurate prototyping and improved production capacity. Because of this, the global slicing software market is projected to generate a revenue of $2,202.5 million by 2030, increasing from $422.2 million in 2019, exhibiting a 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). After the CAD software is used for designing the object that needs to be printed, the creation has to be sliced.



This is done by using slicing software, where the software efficiently translates the 3D drawing into something which can be understood and printed by the 3D printer. As 3D printers do not have the ability to translate a CAD drawing on their own, a slicing software is important for 3D printing. The major applications of slicing software are tooling, prototyping, and functional part manufacturing, out of which, the prototyping application created the largest demand for the software in 2019.



The software is further predicted to be used the most for prototyping in the coming years as well. The slicing software enables designers to generate several design iterations rapidly and further allows to change the product design according to the needs of the customer. A number of industries are utilizing the slicing software these days, namely jewelry, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer products, automotive, architecture & construction, and education.



The aerospace & defense made the most use of slicing software in the past, owing to the extensive adoption of the 3D printing technology for creating lighter and stronger parts. In the industry, the slicing software is used for making air ducts, bezels, engine compartments, cabin accessories, and lights. Other than this, the healthcare industry is also projected to make significant usage of the slicing software in the years to come. The 3D printing technology is being used extensively for designing medical products and surgical equipment, thereby driving the demand for slicing software.



Geographically, the slicing software market is being led by North America, owing to the easy availability of skilled labor, extensive adoption of technologies, need for reliable technology to produce solid objects, usage of new materials, and growing adoption of 3D printing by various industries , including oil & gas, healthcare, and education. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is also projected to create increased demand for slicing software in the years to come due to the growing adoption of 3D printing.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Analysis Period

1.4 Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.4.1 Market size breakdown by product type

1.4.2 Market size breakdown by deployment

1.4.3 Market size breakdown by application

1.4.4 Market size breakdown by technology

1.4.5 Market size breakdown by industry

1.4.6 Market size breakdown by region

1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.5.1. Value

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1 Paid

2.1.2 Unpaid

2.1.3 Publisher Database

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Global Market Summary

3.2 North America Market Summary

3.3 Europe Market Summary

3.4 APAC Market Summary

3.5 LATAM Market Summary

3.6 MEA Market Summary



Chapter 4. Market Indicators

4.1 Manufacturing, value added (US$)

4.2 Manufacturing, value added (% of GDP)

4.3 U.S. Industrial Production

4.4 Global Commercial Vehicle Sales



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Trends

5.2.2 Drivers

5.2.3 Restraints/challenges

5.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Slicing Software Market

5.3.1 COVID-19 Scenario

5.3.2 Future Scenario

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Bargaining power of buyers

5.5.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.5.3 Intensity of rivalry

5.5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Production Process

5.7 Pricing Analysis



Chapter 6. Global Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Revenue, by Product Type (2014-2030)

6.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment (2014-2030)

6.4 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

6.5 Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

6.6 Market Revenue, by Industry (2014-2030)

6.7 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)



Chapter 7. North America Market

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Revenue, by Product Type (2014-2030)

7.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment (2014-2030)

7.4 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

7.5 Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

7.6 Market Revenue, by Industry (2014-2030)

7.7 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)

7.7.1 U.S. market revenue (2014-2030)

7.7.2 Canada market revenue (2014-2030)



Chapter 8. Europe Market

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Revenue, by Product Type (2014-2030

8.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment (2014-2030)

8.4 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

8.5 Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

8.6 Market Revenue, by Industry (2014-2030)

8.7 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)

8.7.1 U.K. market revenue (2014-2030)

8.7.2 Germany market revenue (2014-2030)

8.7.3 France market revenue (2014-2030)

8.7.4 Italy market revenue (2014-2030)

8.7.5 Spain market revenue (2014-2030)

8.7.6 Rest of Europe market revenue (2014-2030)



Chapter 9. APAC Market

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Revenue, by Product Type (2014-2030)

9.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment (2014-2030)

9.4 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

9.5 Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

9.6 Market Revenue, by Industry (2014-2030)

9.7 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)

9.7.1 China market revenue (2014-2030)

9.7.2 Japan market revenue (2014-2030)

9.7.3 South Korea market revenue (2014-2030)

9.7.4 India market revenue (2014-2030)

9.7.5 Australia market revenue (2014-2030)

9.7.6 Rest of APAC market revenue (2014-2030)



Chapter 10. LATAM Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Revenue, by Product Type (2014-2030)

10.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment (2014-2030)

10.4 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

10.5 Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

10.6 Market Revenue, by Industry (2014-2030)

10.7 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)

10.7.1 Brazil market revenue (2014-2030)

10.7.2 Mexico market revenue (2014-2030)

10.7.3 Rest of LATAM market revenue (2014-2030)



Chapter 11. MEA Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Revenue, by Product Type (2014-2030)

11.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment (2014-2030)

11.4 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

11.5 Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

11.6 Market Revenue, by Industry (2014-2030)

11.7 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)

11.7.1 U.A.E. market revenue (2014-2030)

11.7.2 Saudi Arabia market revenue (2014-2030)

11.7.3 Turkey market revenue (2014-2030)

11.7.4 South Africa market revenue (2014-2030)

11.7.5 Rest of MEA market revenue (2014-2030)



Chapter 12. MAJOR MARKETS: SEGMENT ANALYSIS

12.1 Overview

12.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

12.3 U.S. Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

12.4 U.K. Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

12.5 U.K. Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

12.6 Germany Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

12.7 Germany Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

12.8 China Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

12.9 China Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)

12.10 Japan Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

12.11 Japan Market Revenue, by Technology (2014-2030)



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

13.3 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

13.3.1 Merger and acquisitions

13.3.2 Product launches

13.3.3 Partnerships

13.3.4 Other developments



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

14.1 Autodesk Inc.

14.1.1 Business overview

14.1.2 Product offerings

14.2 Materialise NV

14.2.1 Business overview

14.2.2 Product offerings

14.2.3 Key financial summary

14.3 Ultimaker B.V.

14.3.1 Business overview

14.3.2 Product offerings

14.4 Raise 3D Technologies Inc.

14.4.1 Business overview

14.4.2 Product offerings

14.5 Zortrax S.A.

14.5.1 Business overview

14.5.2 Product offerings

14.6 Simplify3D Inc.

14.6.1 Business overview

14.6.2 Product offerings

14.7 3DaGoGo Inc.

14.7.1 Business overview

14.7.2 Product offerings

14.8 Stratasys Ltd.

14.8.1 Business overview

14.8.2 Product and service offerings

14.8.3 Key financial summary

14.9 Craftunique Kft.

14.9.1 Business overview

14.9.2 Product offerings

14.10 3D Control Systems Inc.

14.10.1 Business overview

14.10.2 Product offerings



Chapter 15. Appendix

15.1 Abbreviations

15.2 Sources and References

15.3 About the Analyst

15.4 Related Reports



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlon4t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900