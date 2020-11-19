SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenput announced today that Smart & Final has deployed the Zenput platform across its 256 grocery warehouse stores, to help ensure new initiatives and core operating procedures are effectively executed in every location.



Smart & Final was looking for a way to continue improving the communication of real-time and important tasks to its stores each day, across a range of areas including customer and store employee safety, store cleanliness and seasonal promotions. They also needed an enhanced solution to verify that new or updated procedures were completed correctly and on time.

“We want all of our customers to have a great shopping experience every time they visit a Smart & Final, and an important part of that is making sure our employees have clear direction,” said Sean Mahony, Senior Vice President of Store Operations at Smart & Final. “Zenput helps us to be agile and it ensures that our brand standards are consistently being met.”

Smart & Final’s store managers use Zenput to guide work activities such as performing daily status meetings, complying with safety checklists, verifying seasonal promotional displays and ensuring shelves are stocked throughout the day. Whether in store or virtual, district leaders can check in on each store’s progress and flag tasks as needed, providing guidance on where to focus resources.

"With stores operating across geographies and ranging market conditions, rolling out new strategies and maintaining consistency across a grocery operation can be challenging,” said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. “Our work with Smart & Final and other customers shows that grocery operators are innovating to adapt quickly and ensure that every store is moving in the right direction.”

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang’s, Domino's, and 7-Eleven use the platform to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safety protocols, and other key initiatives are rolled out and enforced. Supporting 50,000 locations in over 40 countries, Zenput turns strategy into action faster and equips teams to deliver on it. For more information, visit zenput.com.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final's 256 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

