SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, today announced the award of their General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract. Federal agencies can now purchase EV ARC™ solar EV Charging infrastructure products on the GSA Advantage!® site. Due to the recent rebrand from Envision Solar to Beam Global, products are listed under Envision Solar while the name change is processed.



GSA MAS Contracts, frequently referred to as GSA Schedules, are pre-competed, Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) compliant contracts that serve to streamline the government procurement process. The award of Beam Global’s (formerly Envision Solar) GSA MAS Contract is the result of an extensive evaluation process conducted by GSA, and serves as a testament to the company’s capabilities, performance history and customer satisfaction.

“Beam Global’s GSA Schedule now allows Federal agencies, state and local governments, educational institutions and others to easily purchase the fastest deployed EV charging infrastructure products on the market,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “Five Federally funded National Laboratories and the U.S. Navy already use EV ARC™ products. It will be much easier to get follow on orders from them and new orders from other Federal agencies as a result of this contract vehicle being in place. We believe that the timing could not be better: not only do we anticipate significant Federal Stimulus and funding for EV charging infrastructure when the new administration takes office, we are also providing the opportunity for state and local governments to buy EV ARC™ products from the GSA Schedule with the Disaster Purchasing designation.”

Beam currently offers the EV ARC™ line of sustainable EV charging infrastructure products through their GSA MAS Contract under the following Special Item Numbers (SINs):

SIN 335999 Power Distribution Equipment

SIN 335911 Batteries

Federal agencies can use the company’s GSA MAS Contract to secure EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging products at pre-negotiated pricing, terms and conditions. These products include:

The U.S. government operates the largest civilian fleet in the world with more than 640,000 vehicles. As fleet electrification increases due to the resultant reduction in fuel costs, maintenance, and emissions, the requirement for rapid deployment of EV charging infrastructure is expected to grow dramatically. Additionally, President Elect Joe Biden has committed to the deployment of more than 500,000 new public charging outlets by the end of 2030 and to a 100% clean energy economy with net-zero emissions by 2050.

Beam Global’s GSA MAS Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 is valid through October 31, 2025 with exercise options through October 31, 2040. For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions through the GSA MAS Contract, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a Cleantech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

