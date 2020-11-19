GridGain Ranked 380th Fastest Growing Company Nationally with 253 Percent Revenue Growth Over the Past Four Years, Ranked 73rd in the San Francisco Bay Area



FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced it ranked number 380 on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. GridGain grew 253 percent over the past four years and was ranked 73rd among San Francisco Bay Area companies.

“As companies accelerate their digital transformations, our industry-leading in-memory computing platform provides the speed, scale and ease of deployment needed to rapidly build a high performance, data-driven IT infrastructure,” said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. “We’re honored to achieve this ranking for the third consecutive year, and it reflects GridGain’s continued ability to innovate, execute and deliver the solutions our customers depend on to run their businesses.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge, and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability for data-intensive applications. It can power a digital integration hub (or smart operational datastore, smart data hub or API platform) for building highly performant applications that aggregate and process defined subsets of data from multiple on-premises and cloud-based systems, including data warehouses, data lakes, on-premises business applications, SaaS applications and streaming data feeds. GridGain also enables hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) to run pre-defined analytics on operational databases without impacting system performance. GridGain solutions require no rip-and-replace of existing databases and can be deployed on-premises, on a public or private cloud, or in a hybrid environment. GridGain can also function as a full-featured, standalone in-memory database or as a multi-tier computing environment that spans in-memory and disk-based data, allowing users to make a tradeoff between application performance and infrastructure cost. Based on the open source Apache Ignite project, GridGain offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance versus disk-based databases when used as an in-memory data grid or in-memory database. GridGain supports data processing APIs such as ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more, and supports ACID transactions – all at in-memory speeds.

To learn more about the GridGain in-memory computing platform:

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

