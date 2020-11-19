TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company is partnering with Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. ("Paras"), which is India's most progressive Tier 2 Defence Engineering Company to target the government and the public sector market in South Asia.



Paras defence is one of the largest providers of defence related technologies to the Indian government and has clientele extending into other Asian countries along with the Middle East.

Together, Paras and Predictmedix have identified significant business opportunities in the government and the public sector in India. Predictmedix will be working with Paras to launch its infectious disease symptom screening technology along with impairment screening technology within these sectors.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Paras as not only are they the premier defence technology company in India but they also have an established presence in the government and the public sector. We will be leveraging their expertise not only for fabrication but also to target this significant business opportunity", said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix Inc.

“We are looking forward to working with Predictmedix to capitalize on this market opportunity. Paras is already a registered vendor to almost all the Government & Public Sector departments in India”, commented Anish Mehta, Director at Paras on the partnership.

About Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited manufactures defence electronics and space application products. The Company offers defence automation and control, rugged displays, computing, sensors, missile motors, rockets, telescopes, guns, and ammunition, special purpose machineries.

For more information visit: www.parasdefence.com

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: “The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.”

