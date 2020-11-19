The latest generation Sentra represents an exhilarating breakthrough for Nissan’s popular compact sedan – with eye-catching styling, a comprehensive suite of intelligent driving technologies including standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360, advanced connectivity and confident performance provided by a new platform and a new engine.

QUICK TAKE:



The most standard safety features in its class 1 , including standard Nissan Safety Shield ® 360

, including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 Comprehensive suite of intelligent connectivity technologies, including standard Apple CarPlay ® integration and Android Auto™, available NissanConnect ® Services and NissanConnect with Wi-Fi hotspot

integration and Android Auto™, available NissanConnect Services and NissanConnect with Wi-Fi hotspot Responsive 149-horsepower, 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 146 lb-ft of torque

Advanced driving dynamics with independent rear suspension and dual pinion electric steering

Multiple awards won in debut 2020 model year, including top segment honors in the J.D. Power 2020 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySM



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surprising Nissan Sentra, which was completely redesigned inside and out just one year ago, represented a breakthrough for Nissan's popular compact sedan – winning numerous prestigious industry awards along the way. Nissan today announced a starting MSRP2 of $19,410 U.S. for the 2021 model, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide.

Changes for 2021 include the addition of Apple CarPlay® integration and Android Auto™ as standard equipment on all trims (previously available on SV and SR grades), available NissanConnect® Services and NissanConnect with Wi-Fi hotspot on SR grade and a new two-tone paint combination – Electric Blue Metallic with Black roof for the SR grade.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2021 Nissan Sentra:

Sentra S $19,410 USD Sentra SV $20,470 USD Sentra SR $21,750 USD

Destination and Handling $925.

About the 2021 Nissan Sentra

Now in its eighth generation, Sentra has been transformed from a traditional compact sedan to a powerful presence that shares the muscular, sporty design elements from models like Maxima and Altima. It also features a refined, premium interior that sets the standard for quality and comfort in its class.

In its debut year, the new-generation won numerous prestigious industry awards, including:

J.D. Power 2020 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study SM , scoring 42 points above segment average

, scoring 42 points above segment average Autotrader’s “Best New Cars of 2020” and “10 Best Cars for Recent College graduates”

WardsAuto’s 10 Best Interiors for 2020WardsAuto



Sentra's driving experience continues to stand out in 2021. Sentra’s fuel-efficient 2.0-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivers 149 horsepower and 146 ft-lb of torque – increases of 20 percent and 17 percent respectively over the previous generation. Sentra's top-level driving dynamics are provided by an independent rear suspension matched to a MacPherson strut front suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers. A responsive dual pinion rack electric power steering system and Nissan Intelligent Trace Control technology are both standard.

Nissan Safety Shield® 360 is standard on all 2021 Sentra grade levels and includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Sentra also features standard Rear Door Alert, 10 supplemental air bags and Intelligent Driver Alertness3.

For more information on the 2021 Sentra, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

Ward's Upper-Small Segmentation. 2021 Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Availability of features vary by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers' websites. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $925. It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert at all times. Intelligent Driver Alertness is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. See Owner’s Manual for details.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b9b81b7-d049-467b-8837-8c4cf55fef88