PROVO, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental pest control, one of the fastest growing pest control companies in North America, will donate $275,000, and counting, to the United Nations Foundation’s “Nothing but Nets” in 2020. In honor of Malaria Awareness month in November and Giving Tuesday, Aptive pledges to match donations up to an additional $50,000 from its community of customers and sales representatives on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, bringing its donation potential to nearly $400,000.



The United Nations Foundation’s “Nothing But Nets” is the world’s largest grassroots campaign that sends insecticide-treated bed nets to regions of the world plagued with malaria-carrying mosquitoes. Since 2016, Aptive has brought its community together every year to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by a simple mosquito bite, contributing over $912,000 to the campaign and helping to protect nearly 285,000 lives.

Aptive Environmental Sales Team Leader Jonathan Watrous has led the “Nothing But Nets” giving program amongst the sales team for four years. According to Watrous, “What I love about working for Aptive is being part of a company that not only cares about its employees, but also supports those in need. It’s a great feeling to know the work we do every day makes a difference in not just the lives and homes of families we serve, but those across the world, too.”

Giving back is one of Aptive’s six business pillars and has always been a priority for the pest control company. From friendly charitable giving competitions amongst internal teams to investing in software that allows donations to be accepted at the point of sale, Aptive instills a commitment to being responsible through every aspect of its business. In 2020 alone, the Aptive community has donated well over $1 million to organizations it strongly believes in, such as Operation Underground Railroad and Ecuador’s Saminay El-Legado School, in addition to supporting the “Nothing But Nets” program.

“At Aptive, giving back is part of our DNA, and we are proud to make “Nothing but Nets” central to our efforts every year,” said Vess Pearson, CEO of Aptive Environmental, “We believe a few small acts of kindness can create a large impact, and we’re seeing it right before our eyes in partnership with ‘Nothing But Nets.’ As the holidays approach we encourage others to spread generosity—big or small—in their communities and beyond, because that’s where change begins.”

Together with its community, Aptive invites others to join the pest control company in giving back to the United Nations Foundation’s “Nothing but Nets”. On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the company will match up to $50K in donations made through its website or at the point of sale. To learn more, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,735 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces for 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.