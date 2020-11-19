NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneobio Inc., a clinical stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel multi-specific biotherapeutic antibodies, today announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating TNB-383B in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held virtually Dec. 5-8, 2020. TNB-383B is a fully human bispecific antibody that targets BCMA on the surface of multiple myeloma (MM) cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells in order to trigger lysis of MM cells in R/R MM patients. The open-label multi-center trial is designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of TNB-383B administered intravenously once every 21 days.



The interim results will be presented on Saturday Dec. 5 at 2:45 pm PT in an oral presentation by Cesar Rodriguez, M.D. (Wake Forest Baptist Health) titled “Interim Results of a Phase I Study of TNB-383B, a BCMAxCD3 T-cell Redirecting Antibody in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma”. The presentation will summarize interim data from 58 patients receiving escalating doses from 0.025 mg – 60 mg. Since the study is still ongoing, 81% of responders continue on treatment. Early results show an improved safety and efficacy profile.

“We are very pleased with the clinical data described in this presentation. It is encouraging to see the clinical benefit driven by T-cell mediated tumor lysis without the accompanying safety signals related to cytokine release that are typically associated with immune-activating therapies. The dosing schedule of once every three weeks allows for reduced clinic visits compared to other BCMAxCD3 bispecifics in development. Overall, we are excited to see the unique attributes of Teneobio’s CD3-engager platform validated in the clinic. We look forward to continued development of TNB-383B as well other bi-specific antibodies in our pipeline,” said Ben Buelow, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Teneobio.

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAb®), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio’s discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat® and OmniFlic®), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDab®) derived from UniAb® can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio’s “plug-and-play” T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity.

Teneobio partners include AbbVie, Janssen, GSK, Kite, Poseida, Intellia, and ArsenalBio. For more information, please visit www.teneobio.com.

Company Inquiries for Teneobio, Inc.

Omid Vafa, Chief Business Officer

ovafa@teneobio.com



