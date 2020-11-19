New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900452/?utm_source=GNW

3% in response to the slumping manufacturing activity and thereafter recover and reach US$1.9 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. UHMWPE is widely used as a replacement for lower grade plastics in applications requiring greater mechanical strength & stability. UHMWPE features enhanced abrasion and chemical resistance; better impact strength; improved self-lubrication & improved process ability; low friction coefficient & superior heat & water resistance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the globe have ordered stay-at-home orders for people and shut-down businesses engaged in the production of non-essential goods. Social distancing is considered to be a potent measure for keeping a check on spread of this pandemic. The economic impact of such restrictions on business activities is expected to be huge. Due to the outbreak, the sentiment across the industrial manufacturing sector has declined drastically during the past few months and indicates strong decline for the entire year. Although restrictions have been eased significantly in some countries, concerns over future financial insecurity is limiting the consumer purchases only to the essential items such as groceries and other basic necessities. Buying non-essential products such as electronics and automobiles is not a priority for most of the consumers now. Delays and disruptions in production, exports and imports also wield a considerable impact on the demand and hence manufacturing activity. The decline in transportation sector and parallel drop in production of automotive vehicles, aircraft, and marine vessels is curtailing the momentum in the UHMWPE market. Similarly, ban on air travel, the primary mode of global transmission of COVID-19 disease, in several parts of the world has substantially diminished the aircraft demand with several aviation companies reducing the order size or cancelling the orders altogether. Likewise, construction & mining sectors also witnessed drastic decline, while eroding demand for equipment utilized in these sectors. Against this backdrop, it is expected that UHMWPE market will register a negative growth in 2020, before making a recovery in 2021 on the premise that sentiment in end-user verticals will revive in post COVID-19 period.



Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is a class of thermoplastic polyethylene that presents a blend of extraordinary properties for industrial applications. Also popular as high-modulus polyethylene, the material exhibits superior resistance to corrosion and wear, displays low water absorption as well as is self-lubricating and non-sticking. The thermoplastic holds a molecular mass of 3.5-7.5 million amu and features very long polyethylene chains aligning in same direction. The overlapping of molecules or chains strengthens intermolecular interactions and allows the material to carry large loads. The unique structure results in a tough thermoplastic boasting the highest impact strength in its class. The non-toxic, tasteless and odorless material features all properties of high-density polyethylene along with superior resistance to concentrated alkalis and acids and various organic solvents. Several forms of UHMWPE exhibit 15-fold higher abrasion-resistance in comparison to carbon steel. The material’s coefficient of friction is considerably lower as compared to acetal and nylon, and comparable to Teflon.



In the post COVID-19 period, strong growth in expected to come from healthcare applications. In contrast to nylon fibers, steel, and polyester materials, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber offer relatively more robust, safe, and chemical resistant solutions for end users. Given its superior features, the novel material significantly minimizes risks pertaining to infection and pain among patients. As a result, UHMWPE is widely employed nowadays in suture applications for repairing broken bones. The advanced fiber is utilized as an actuator in surgical robots for safely carrying out minimally invasive surgical procedures. Due to its compact, flexible, and lightweight features, UHMWPE allow manufacturers to design various implantable cardiovascular equipment such as covered stents and stent grafts. Innovation holds critical importance in today’s highly competitive global business scenario and medical devices industry is no exception to this. Ongoing technological advancements are enabling companies to design abrasion resistant, smooth, and easy to use minimally invasive surgical devices. UHMWPE fibers comply with international standards for mutagencity, pyrogenicity, hem compatibility, sensitization/irritation, cytotoxicity, and genotoxicity. Driven by increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries and implants, demand for UHMWPE fibers will witness significant increase.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braskem SA

Celanese Corporation

CP Medical Corp.

Crown Plastics, Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

Garland Manufacturing Company

Global Polymers

Honeywell International, Inc.

King Plastic Corporation

Koninklijke DSM NV

Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Orthoplastics Ltd.

Quadrant AG

Redwood Plastics

Rochling Engineering Plastics Pvt., Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Lianle Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.







