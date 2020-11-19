New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899913/?utm_source=GNW

5% in the year 2020 and will continue to grow and reach US$1.6 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. It is a massive opportunity in a healthcare crisis for functional foods and drinks, as all focus shifts towards boosting the immunity in fighting the disease in the absence of known cure and treatment. While rising focus on healthy diets with disease-preventing, longevity-increasing, and health-promoting functional nutrients has always been a key growth driver, the current pandemic has catalyzed the trend further. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the focus on boosting the immune system to fight infectious diseases. With more pandemics expected to follow coupled with climate change and nutrient depletion in food staples, functional food is emerging as the best strategy to tackle nutrition related immune system compromises. A robust immune system plays a key role in tackling unknown pathogens like COVID-19. With no vaccine on cards for another year, the immune systems will need to adapt unaided to fight COVID-19. The many benefits of functional foods that now make them now more than ever vitally important in diets include therapeutic benefits such as cholesterol reduction, weight management, etc.; disease preventive benefits such as reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes, renal diseases etc.; and effective safeguard against dietary deficiency diseases.



Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is employed in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries for manufacturing in a wide range of functional foods, vitamin supplements and nutraceuticals. MCC is recognized as the diluent with most ideal binding properties and is acknowledged as one of the preferred direct compression binders. The compound is deployed as a diluent/binder in oral capsule and tablet formulations including wet granulation as well as direct compression processes. The use of MCC ensures high flow ability levels and excellent compression sequence to resolve issues that otherwise are common with poorly controlled raw materials. The compound also exhibits disintegrate and lubricant properties to be an ideal material for direct tableting processes. MCC can seamlessly bind other materials, even if used in small amounts, including poorly tablet able APIs. At the same time, MCC exhibits a high dilution potential, and the compound’s broad particle size range offers optimum packing density and consistent coverage of other materials. The market therefore remains in an especially strong position given the robust R&D investments already sunk into food and nutrition sciences. More tighter food regulations in light of the fact that the novel corona virus emerged from the animal food market; improvements in safety profiles; rapidly aging, health-conscious population; development of new bioactive substances and modified food ingredients designed to provide health benefit beyond basic nutrition; rising wave of consumer self-care and adoption of preventive health maintenance strategies, bode well for the market’s growth in the coming years.



The rise in demand for supplements and nutraceuticals augurs well for MCC market growth in the coming years. Post pandemic, the global market for nutraceuticals is projected to exceed $360 billion by 2024, driven by the nutritional benefits offered by nutraceuticals in disease prevention and health enhancement, growing prominence of preventive healthcare, and steady launch of targeted foods and supplements. Nutraceuticals are functional foods & beverages and dietary supplements that offer numerous health benefits along with providing the required nutritional value. Dietary Supplements contain amino acids, herbs, minerals, vitamins, botanical products and other dietary ingredients for supplementing regular diet. Nutraceuticals are garnering immense attention in recent years due to various trends including changing lifestyles, burgeoning middle-class segment across emerging economies, transforming dietary habits, aging population, and increased life expectancy. In addition, the focus of R&D based pharmaceutical sector on expensive specialty drugs is increasing the burden on the healthcare system as well as resulting in higher out-of-pocket costs for drugs driving the focus on prevention than intervention. The self-care trend across the world is driving strong demand for nutraceuticals including superfoods, food and dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and functional foods & beverages. Consumption of MCC is expected to grow in "engineered" food products due to the rising demand for microwave-compatible items, and low-fat, healthy products. Convenience foods manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by offering customers convenience, manifested in a variety of low-fat foods in easy-to-use formats. Key factors driving demand for frozen foods include consumers’ desire for convenient and faster-to-prepare foods. Innovation in frozen food product packaging, changing consumer perception over the nutritional benefits of frozen foods, technology developments in refrigeration technologies, and launch of healthy frozen foods with as low sodium, low calorie and high fiber ingredients.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials LLC

DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jrs Pharma GmbH Co. KG

Maple Biotech Pvt., Ltd.

Mingtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Quadra Ingredients

Ranq Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Roquette

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899913/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Impact Across Key Verticals II-1

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Short- & Long-Term Changes in

Pharmaceutical Industry II-1

Pharmaceutical-Grade MCC to Evade COVID-19 Impact II-3

Participants in Food Industry Step Up to Embrace New Trends &

Consumer Behavior II-4

Exhibit 1: US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods

March-June 2020 (In %) II-5

COVID-19 Hits Beauty & Cosmetics Market II-6

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC): A Prelude II-7

Applications of MCC II-8

Outlook II-10

Wood Dominates as the MCC Source II-10

Major Geographic Markets II-11

Market Restraints II-11

Competition II-11

Exhibit 2: Market Share of Leading Players in Global

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market: 2019 II-12

Recent Market Activity II-12



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-13



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-14

MCC Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Applications II-14

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for

MCC II-15

Exhibit 3: World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for

Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 II-16

Exhibit 4: World Generic (Prescription ) Drug Sales in US$

Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 II-17

Exhibit 5: World Orphan Drug (Prescription) Sales in US$

Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 II-17

COVID-19 Raises the Demand for Supplements and Nutraceuticals,

Driving the Demand for MCC II-18

Exhibit 6: Global Nutraceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2011,

2019 and 2024 II-19

Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose: A Novel Tableting Excipient II-19

Rise in Consumption of Processed Food Drives Opportunities for MCC II-20

Exhibit 7: Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market

Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita

Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2019 II-21

Exhibit 8: Global Bakery Products Market in US$ Billion: 2011-

2024 II-22

Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Low-Carb And No-Trans-Fats

Foods Accelerates Growth Prospects II-22

Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Business Case for MCC II-23

Exhibit 9: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US $)

due to Obesity II-24

Exhibit 10: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P II-25

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Drives Demand for MCC II-25

Application of MCC in Cosmetics II-26

Exhibit 11: Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 II-27

Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities II-27

Production Technology Improvements Bode Well for Market Growth II-27



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-29

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-29



Table 2: World Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-30



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-31



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-32



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-33



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-34



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Wood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-35



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Wood by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-36



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Wood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-37



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-38



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-39



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-40



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-41



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-42



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-43



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics &

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-44



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Personal Care

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-45



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal

Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-46



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-47



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-48



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-49



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-1



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-2



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-5



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



CANADA III-7

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-7



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-8



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



JAPAN III-13

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-13



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-14



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



CHINA III-19

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-19



Table 41: China Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-20



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-22



Table 44: China Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-23



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



EUROPE III-25

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 III-25



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-28



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-29



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-31



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-32



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



FRANCE III-34

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-34



Table 56: France Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-35



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 59: France Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



GERMANY III-40

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) by Application -

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45



ITALY III-46

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-46



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-47



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-49



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-50



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51



UNITED KINGDOM III-52

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-52



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-53



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood

and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-55



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-56



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57



SPAIN III-58

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-58



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-59



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-61



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-62



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-63



RUSSIA III-64

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-64



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-65



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-66



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-67



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Microcrystalline Cellulose

(MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-68



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-69



REST OF EUROPE III-70

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-70



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Wood and Non-Wood Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-71



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) by Source - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood and Non-Wood for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-72



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) by Application -

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-73



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microcrystalline

Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-74



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-75



ASIA-PACIFIC III-76

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899913/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001