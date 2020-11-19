New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryogenic Tanks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899315/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Liquid Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Cryogenic Tanks market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 22.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cryogenic Tanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 22.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$792.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$792.6 Million by the year 2027.



Liquid Hydrogen Segment Corners a 18.6% Share in 2020



In the global Liquid Hydrogen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$660.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$949.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cryofab Inc.

Cryoquip Australia

Eden Cryogenics, LLC

FIBA Technologies, Inc.

Gardner Cryogenics

Inox India Pvt. Ltd,

Linde AG

Suretank Group Ltd.

Vrv S.P.A

Wessington Cryogenics Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899315/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-2

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term II-5

Exhibit 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-6

Cryogenic Tanks: An Introduction II-6

Global Market Prospects and Outlook II-7

Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment II-9

Storage Application Drives Market Growth II-9

Manufacturing: The Largest End-Use Market II-9

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth II-9

Competition II-10

World Brands II-11

Recent Market Activity II-11



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-12



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-13

Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity

for Cryogenic Tanks Market II-13

Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters

Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market II-15

Metal Processing Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market

for Cryogenic Tanks II-16

Exhibit 3: Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025 II-17

Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and

Preservation to Boost Market Prospects II-18

Exhibit 4: Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024 II-22

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of

Foods II-22

Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes II-23

Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage II-23

Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-à

-vis other Gases II-23

Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains II-24

Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks II-24

Exhibit 5: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %)

for 2018 and 2040 II-26

Exhibit 6: Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019 II-27

Exhibit 7: Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019 II-27

Exhibit 8: Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Addition ( in MT)

for the Years 2015-2020 II-28

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic

Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth II-28

Exhibit 9: World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts)

by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024 II-31

Exhibit 10: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in

GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021

and 2023 II-32

Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage

and Generation II-32

Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market II-33

Exhibit 11: Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million

Tonnes) for the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020 II-35

With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical

Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth II-36

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample

Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing II-37

Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to

Develop Cryogenic Containers II-37

Exhibit 12: COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and

Clinical Stage II-39

Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry

to Spur Growth II-40

Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic

Tanks Market II-40

Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fuels Market Prospects II-41

Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water

Treatment II-41

Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology II-42

Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions II-43

Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well

for Cryogenic Tanks Market II-45

Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids: A

Major Growth Opportunity II-47

Bulk Storage of Liquefied Gases Necessitates Investments into

Cryogenic Storage Tanks II-47

Manufacturers Up the Ante in Cryogenic Innovations II-48

CryoHub Innovation Project II-49

Researchers Develop New Snap Freezing Device for Liquid Nitrogen II-50

Cryogenic Leakage in Tanks: A Major Concern II-50



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-51

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-52



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Nitrogen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-54



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid Nitrogen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-55



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Nitrogen by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-56



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquefied Natural

Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-57



Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-58



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-59



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Hydrogen

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-60



Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid Hydrogen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-61



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Hydrogen by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-62



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Cryogenic

Liquids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Cryogenic Liquids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-64



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Cryogenic Liquids

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-65



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Storage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-66



Table 17: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-67



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-68



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-69



Table 20: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-70



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-71



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-72



Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-73



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-74



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-75



Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-76



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-77



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-78



Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-79



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-80



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-81



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-82



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-83



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-1



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by Cryogenic

Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid

Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-2



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-5



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-13



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-14



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



JAPAN III-19

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-22



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-23



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27



CHINA III-28

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 62: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-29



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-31



Table 65: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-32



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 68: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



EUROPE III-37

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-43



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-44



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-47



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48



FRANCE III-49

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-49



Table 83: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-50



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-52



Table 86: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-53



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-55



Table 89: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-56



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57



GERMANY III-58

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-58



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001