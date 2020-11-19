Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEP Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global MEP Services Market to Reach US$713.9 Million by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for MEP Services estimated at US$503.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$713.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Commercial Buildings Clients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$428.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential Buildings Clients segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.2% share of the global MEP Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The MEP Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$126.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$126.5 Million by the year 2027.



Government Clients Segment Corners a 20.8% Share in 2020



In the global Government Clients segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$84.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$115.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$79.8 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Assurance Facility Management

Camelot Facility & Property Management

Caravan Facilities Management, LLC

Choice Facility Services & Construction

Continuum Services

Crockett Facilities Services, Inc.

Dohn Engineering PLC

Ecolab, Inc.

EMCOR Group, Inc.

GDI Integrated Facility Services

Global Facility Solutions Inc.

Knight Facilities Management, Inc.

MEP Engineering, Inc.

Resolute Engineering

Royal Mechanical Services

Total Facility Solutions, Inc.

WSP Global Inc

XS CAD Limited



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

MEP Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2o6g2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900