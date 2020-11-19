TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” “GLH”, or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces it has reached an agreement with the founders of Chalice LLC (“Chalice”) to favorably restructure and further extend the US$9,527,350 earn-out payment due on May 2, 2022 to Chalice LLC (“Chalice”) and its members. This obligation related to the acquisition of certain assets and a subsidiary of Chalice on July 7, 2017 (the ”Deferred Payment”).
Prior terms were: on maturity, 6% note comprised of US$5,000,000 payable in cash and US$4,527,350 payable in GLH stock at the 30-day VWAP at the time of any share related payment.
Revised Debt Terms:
“Management has long stated our belief that GLH is undervalued. GLDFF’s shares closed November 17, 2020 at less than US$0.02,” stated John Varghese, Executive Chairman. “The founders of Chalice strongly endorse this perspective by agreeing to the conversion of $2,500,000 of cash immediately at a premium price of US$0.06 per share, and placing these shares into escrow. With this clear recognition of value by Chalice, GLH has materially reduced future cash obligations due by fifty percent (50%), while simultaneously increasing shareholder value and putting in place a manageable repayment plan over the ensuing 60 months. Reducing and deferring future cash obligations is a major step forward in improving our balance sheet while we further prepare the Company for sustainable future growth. We thank the Chalice founders for their continued support of Golden Leaf.”
“The Chalice Farms retail experience is second to none,” noted William Simpson, former CEO of Golden Leaf and founder of Chalice Farms. “We continue to be impressed with the work the management team has done over the past 15 months since our transition and the discipline and cost controls that have allowed the Company to turn the corner. This restructuring further cleans up GLH’s balance sheet. We also wanted to signal that we are long term investors in the Company, which is why we agreed to place any shares we receive into escrow, and time release them over 60 months.”
Golden Leaf Holdings is a premiere consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 7 dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington. Visit glhmonthly.com for regular updates.
