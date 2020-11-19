Pune, India, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, in 2018 the Global Dental Implants Market was worth US$ 3870 Mn. The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$ 5725.7 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also offers a comprehensive overview of the global market. Europe emerged dominant in the globaol dental implants market in 2018. The Europe market was valued at US$ 1548 Mn in 2018. The region is likley to emerge dominant over the forecast period also.
In terms of material, the titanium segment was dominating the global market in 2018. The segment is foreseen to grow at a relatively higher CAGR. Tanium is also anticipated to emerge dominant over the forecast period 2019-2026. Titanium is flexible and suitable in most of the conditions unlike other material such as Zirconium. Moreover, titanium is non allergic and biocompatible, this is expected to fuel the demand for dental implant procedure.
On the basis of product type, the endosteal implant is most commonly used in dental implant surgery and is positioned in the bone. The segment held a considerable share in the market in 2018. Endosteal is foreseen to witness promising growth during the forecast period. As stated by the American Academy of Periodontology, across dentiostery endosteal is the most popular implant. This is expected to contribuite topwards the market expamnsion.
Europe to Dominate the Market Owing to Rising Adotion of Dental Implants
Furthermore, favourable reimnursement policies in the region is likely to enable growth. North America is forseen to progress at a relatively higher CAGR. The region is also anticipated to hold the second highest share in market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing patient pool. Besides this, the dental implants market in Asia Pacific is likley to expand at a faster rate. Rising adoption of medical tourism in nations such as India and China is foreseen to increase the growth in global market.
Increasing number of patients, backeed by high adoption of sedenteray lifestyle is a factor anticipated to drive the global market. Technological upgrades in the dental implant equipment and material is further expected to encourage the adoptiohn of dental implants.
Global Dental Implants Market Segmentation:
By Material
• Titanium Implants
• Zirconium Implants
• Others (Ceramic, Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal)
By Type
• Endosteal Implants
• Subperiosteal Implants
• Transosteal Implants
By Design
• Tapered Implants
• Parallel Implants
By End-user
• Hospitals
• Dental Clinics
• Academic & Research Institutes
By Geography
• North America (USA and Canada)
• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
