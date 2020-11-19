New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vascular Closure Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896474/?utm_source=GNW

9% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$1.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. A vascular closure device is a medical device designed to provide rapid hemostasis and reduce vascular complications after percutaneous femoral access and. Vascular closure devices also improve patient comfort, reduce discomfort associated with prolonged bed rest, facilitate early patient mobilization, and decrease hospital length of stay. These devices have emerged as an effective alternative to traditional mechanical compression for femoral artery closure. Suture-based and metal clip-based vascular closure devices reduce time to hemostasis when compared with manual or mechanical compression. Vascular closure devices are being widely used in patients undergoing cardiac catheterization through femoral arterial access. Cardiovascular procedures that require catheterization include interventional procedures such as angioplasty, coronary thrombectomy and placement of a stent, and diagnostic procedures that help diagnose diseased blood vessels. Vascular closure devices are particularly useful for large patients not suitable for manual compression, patients on blood thinning medications such as heparin or warfarin, and sicker or geriatric patients unable to lie flat after angiographic procedure for several hours.



The market in the current year 2020 is hurting from the disruptions and excessive pressure exerted on healthcare systems by the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months into the pandemic, this unprecedented public healthcare crisis continues to evolve and shows no signs of receding. The pandemic has impacted all areas of healthcare provision, including cardiovascular (CVD) care and has necessitated the prioritization of healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 patients, affecting other patients across the world. With all elective surgeries cancelled and postponed there has been a significant drop in angiogram diagnostic test procedures and other cardiac surgeries. Several factors have affected delivery of timely CVD care including social distancing norms; reallocation of staff in cardiology department to covid-19 care; cancelation of cardiac imaging; cancelation of elective procedures; closure of outpatient clinics; shortage of P.P.E; hospital initiated postponement of scheduled angiograms; increased fear & anxiety among patients over safety in hospital settings; delayed diagnosis of acute coronary syndrome; deterioration of cardiac health of patients; late admission of patients to hospitals with acute precipitated cardiac emergencies; overwhelmed healthcare staff & facilities. All of these factors are reducing patient throughput in cardiology centers worldwide thereby reducing demand for cardiac care equipment including vascular closure devices.



In the post COVID-19 period as the world learns to live with the virus and healthcare services resume, the market will witness a return to growth. The postponements in screenings and delays in diagnosis and treatments will create pent-up demand for cardiac care services. The year 2021 is expected to witness steady growth in CVD surgeries requiring femoral artery cardiac catheterization. Increasing burden of CVD will continue to spur growth in the market over the medium to long-term period. CVD is one of the major causes of deaths worldwide. By 2030, the number of deaths due to CVDs is forecast to reach 24 million. The significant rise in the number of cardiac interventional procedures therefore is anticipated to create strong demand growth scenario for VCDs over the coming years. Increasing use of imaging technologies for monitoring cardiac functions and radiotherapy will also create market growth opportunities as they lead to increase heart surgeries performed. With the rise in the number of interventional procedures needing larger devices, there will be increased demand for larger-bore vascular access arteriotomies. Devices utilized for endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV), and percutaneous ventricular assist device (VAD) implantation require larger access, making it hard to close using traditional methods. Large-bore femoral access sites have been linked with morbidity, including higher times to obtain hemostasis, longer procedure time, delayed ambulation, higher costs and complication rates. Faster hemostasis reduces bleeding complications, saves nursing time after the procedure, increases patient throughput, quickens patient ambulation, and increases overall patient satisfaction. Further, it supports hospitals following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) programs. In November 2018, Vivasure Medical Ltd. launched the large-bore PerQseal closure device in European region. During the same year, Cardiva Medical Inc. received premarhet approval (PMA) for Vascade MVP venous vascular closure system from the US FDA. Vascade MVP is labelled and designed to assist in multi-site venous closures for French sized 6-12 inner diameter sheaths.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cardiva Medical, Inc.

Essential Medical, Inc.

Inseal Medical Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Tricol Biomedical, Inc.

Tz Medical, Inc.

Vasorum Ltd.

Vivasure Medical Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Vascular Closure Devices - A Prelude II-1

Benefits II-1

Active Approximators II-1

Passive Approximators II-2

External Hemostatic Devices II-4

Vascular Closure Devices to Witness Steady Growth Post COVID-19 II-4

Interventional Cardiology to Dominate the Market II-5

Passive Approximators Lead the Market II-5

Femoral Access Type Leads the Market II-6

United States Holds a Dominant Share, Asia-Pacific to Witness

Rapid Growth II-6

Competition II-7

Growth Restraints II-7

World Brands II-7



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-8

Recent Market Activity II-9



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-10

Medical Device Companies Focus on Developing Advanced

Biomechanical VCDs II-10

Increasing Demand for Large-bore Vascular Closure Devices II-10

Select Large Bore Closure Devices II-11

Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market

Growth II-12

Exhibit 1: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others II-13

Exhibit 2: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (

2010-2030) II-13

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts

Market Prospects II-14

Aging Population Drives Demand for Vascular Closure Devices II-15

Exhibit 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030 II-15

Exhibit 4: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of

Years: 2019 II-16

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth II-16

Exhibit 5: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2016 & 2018 II-17

Recent Approvals and Launches II-18

Essential Medical Inc Receives FDA Clearance for its Large-Bore

Vascular Closure Device II-18

Vascade MVP Vascular Closure System Obtains Approval from FDA II-18

Large Bore PerQseal Closure Device Introduced in Europe II-18

Cordis Introduces Mynx Control Vascular Closure Device II-18

FDA Approves Teleflex?s Vascular Closure Device II-18

Vasorum Set to Commercialize a New Vascular Closure Device

across the US II-19



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-20

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-20



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-21



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-22



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Passive

Approximators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-23



Table 5: World Historic Review for Passive Approximators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-24



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive Approximators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-25



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Active

Approximators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-26



Table 8: World Historic Review for Active Approximators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-27



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Active Approximators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-28



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for External

Hemostatic Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-29



Table 11: World Historic Review for External Hemostatic Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-30



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for External Hemostatic

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-31



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Interventional

Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-32



Table 14: World Historic Review for Interventional Cardiology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-33



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Interventional

Cardiology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-34



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-35



Table 17: World Historic Review for Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-36



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-37



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Femoral by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-38



Table 20: World Historic Review for Femoral by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-39



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Femoral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-40



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Radial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-41



Table 23: World Historic Review for Radial by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-42



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Radial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-43



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators

and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-1



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-2



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure Devices

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

Approximators, Active Approximators and External Hemostatic

Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-4



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-5



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure Devices

by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology/Vascular

Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Femoral and Radial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Access - Femoral and Radial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure Devices

by Access - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Femoral and

Radial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators

and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and

External Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-13



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology/Vascular

Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Femoral and Radial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Access - Femoral and Radial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Femoral and Radial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



JAPAN III-19

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Vascular Closure Devices III-19

Exhibit 6: Japanese Population by Age Group (2015 & 2040):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Population for 0-14, 15-64 and

65 & Above Age Groups III-19

Market Analytics III-20

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators

and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-23



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-24



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology/Vascular

Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-25



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Femoral and Radial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Access - Femoral and Radial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-27



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Femoral and Radial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28



CHINA III-29

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators

and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 53: China Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-32



Table 56: China Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology/Vascular

Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Femoral and Radial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 59: China Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Access - Femoral and Radial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-36



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Femoral and Radial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



EUROPE III-38

Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator III-38

Exhibit 7: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 & 2050):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-64,

and 65 & Above III-38

Market Analytics III-39

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-40



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-41



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators

and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-42



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and

External Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-43



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-44



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-45



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology/Vascular

Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Femoral and Radial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-48



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Access - Femoral and Radial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-49



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Femoral and Radial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-50



FRANCE III-51

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators

and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 74: France Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and

External Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-52



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-53



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-54



Table 77: France Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-55



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology/Vascular

Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-56



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Femoral and Radial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-57



Table 80: France Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Access - Femoral and Radial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-58



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Femoral and Radial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-59



GERMANY III-60

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vascular

Closure Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active

Approximators and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-60



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and

External Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-61



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-62



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vascular

Closure Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-63



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-64



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology/Vascular

Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-65



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vascular

Closure Devices by Access - Femoral and Radial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-66



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices

by Access - Femoral and Radial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-67



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Femoral and Radial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-68



ITALY III-69

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators

and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-69



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-70



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-71



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-72



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and Interventional

Radiology/Vascular Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-73



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology/Vascular

Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-74



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Femoral and Radial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-75



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Access - Femoral and Radial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-76



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure

Devices by Access - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Femoral and Radial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-77



UNITED KINGDOM III-78

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators

and External Hemostatic Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-78



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Vascular Closure Devices by

Type - Passive Approximators, Active Approximators and External

Hemostatic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-79



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vascular Closure Devices

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

Approximators, Active Approximators and External Hemostatic

Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-80



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Closure

Devices by Procedure - Interventional Cardiology and



