Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Ceramics Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced ceramics market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the demand for advanced materials for the manufacturing of various end-use products. Properties such as lightweight, low thermal expansion, high-temperature stability, corrosion-resistance, encourage the demand for these advanced ceramics materials across industries. There has been an increase in demand for enhanced manufacturing products in the replacement of metals and plastics, which accelerates the demand for advanced ceramics materials.



The global advanced ceramics market is segmented on the basis of class type and end-user industry. Based on the class type, the market is segmented into monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, and ceramic coatings. Monolithic is estimated to hold a prominent share in the market and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period. However, the ceramic matrix composites segment is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the end-user industry, the market is segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, healthcare, defense & security, and others.



Geographically, the study of the global advanced ceramics market North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit a significant growth rate in the global advanced ceramics market during the forecast period.



Further, 3M Co., Applied Ceramics Inc., Coorstek Inc., Kyocera Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, SGL Carbon SE, and CeramTec GmbH are some of the prominent players functioning in the global advanced ceramics market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global advanced ceramics market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for advanced ceramics manufacturing companies, automobiles manufacturers, electrical and electronics companies, energy and power companies, supplier of wear-resistant parts, aircraft parts, ballistic armor, radiant heaters and other high-temperature components, turbines, and biocompatible materials, government organizations, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



