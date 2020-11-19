Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Care Services, An LCS Company, ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for two years in a row in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Senior Living Study. In addition, Life Care Services achieved the highest score in all six factors: resident activities, community staff, price paid for services received, resident apartment/living unit, community building and grounds, and dining.

“Life Care Services is privileged to serve nearly 40,000 seniors across the nation. We are honored to be ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for two years in a row by J.D. Power,” says Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS, the parent company of Life Care Services. “This award represents the voice of our residents and is a testament to our commitment to serve the customer first and foremost.

Nelson notes this year’s award is especially meaningful given the unique circumstances of the pandemic. “I’d like to recognize the heroic efforts of our community staff who serve our residents each and every day. Their diligence and perseverance provides residents with the best senior living experience possible,” says Nelson.

Life Care Services ranked highest in independent living resident overall satisfaction with a score of 855 in the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study. The study is based on responses from 4,992 residents, or their decision-maker, living in an independent, assisted-living or memory care community within the previous three years.

About Life Care Services

Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has the experience required to boost community financial performance, increase occupancy, and develop new lifestyle and health initiatives to meet consumer expectations and help communities thrive. With a long track record of excellence, Life Care Services, sets itself apart from other senior living companies with its unique, comprehensive portfolio of support services. Life Care Services is the nation’s second largest operator of senior living communities and has expertise in the management of both Life Plan and rental communities. From independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing to memory care, at Life Care Services, Experience Is Everything. For more information, visit lifecareservicesLCS.com.

