New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stair Lifts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896411/?utm_source=GNW

3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. World’s population is rapidly aging supported by the increase in longevity as modern medicine becomes increasingly effective in preventing chronic disease, and reducing mortality. Also, easy access to age-friendly primary healthcare and growing sophistication of healthcare infrastructure play key roles in longevity. For the first time in human the percentage of older people in the total population is continuing to increase. In addition to the aforementioned increase in life expectancy, falling fertility rates are accelerating the trend. The aging population creates massive challenges for the healthcare system. By the year 2025, the need to care for an aging population will require a large and specialized healthcare workforce. Against this backdrop, there is a pressing need for communities to rethink issues such as housing, transportation, social services, health and wellness programs. Aging-in-Place is a powerful driver of assisted living technologies with over 9 in 10 seniors expressing willingness to live in their current homes over the next 6 to 12 years. The trend is expected to gather even greater force, given the risk of virus transmission in nursing homes. Falling down the stairs is the leading cause of serious injury among the elderly aged over 65 years. Stair lifts help eliminate the risk, allowing seniors with mobility issues to remain in their homes longer & postpone premature shifting into a senior care facility.



Stair lifts or chairlifts or stair gliders are mechanical devices that enable individuals who suffer movement disabilities to go up and down the staircase without assistance. A stair lift comprises motorized seats that are electrically-powered and can be deployed on a straight or a curved staircase and also can be tailored as per the needs. The lift is controlled by the individual using it and comprises multiple features such as an emergency call button, seat belts, and backup battery. The stair lift is equipped with a folding seat & footrest, swiveling seat, adjustable/customizable chairs, seat belt and safety sensors, and remote controls. available in different designs and lengths, stair lifts are widely used in hospitals, clinics, commercial projects, and residential buildings. Stair lifts are typically used by individuals who are physically disabled or suffer from musculoskeletal disorders. Among the different kinds of lifts available such as straight, curved, and standing, straight stair lifts segment dominates the market as they are typically used owing to the easy installation, cost-friendly, and easy to use design. Curved Stair lifts are the fastest growing market share because of the ability to be tailored to the customer’s needs. Stair lifts can be installed on any type of staircase, making it flexible. The seated stair lift is popular among the end-users due to its lower cost than the other kinds of stair lifts. The Seated stair lifts hold the major market because of comfort and safety, while the fastest growing market share is the Integrated wheelchair platform stair lifts because of increased mobility and ease of usage in commercial settings.



Stair lifts for residential use represents a large and growing segment given the growing desire of elderly people to lead independent lives. The market also stands to benefit from the growing trend towards smart homes. Defined as a process of automating the entire home environment by pre-programming various household chores and appliances and enabling combined in-built monitoring, home automation systems improve the user’s lifestyle by offering real benefits such as comfort, security and power conservation. Given the continued importance of accessibility in homes, there will be focus on technology advancements in stair lifts market. Stannah for instance is focusing efforts on incorporating innovative technology into stair lifts. Although the fundamental design of stair lift is unlikely to change dramatically in the near future, new types of stair lifts are being developed. A case in point being the development of multiple person stair lifts, which will enable an individual to accompany the person being transported using stair lift. Technological advancements in terms of cost effectiveness, portability and patient comfort are expected to further fuel growth in the market. There will be greater focus on ensuring safety of stair lifts, through addition of features such as passcodes that will ensure the operation of stair lifts by authorized and responsible adults only. Provision of care in settings other than acute settings is expected to form a critical constituent of healthcare reform, given the surging pressure on spending associated with healthcare across the world. And in support of this, technological developments have resulted in medical equipment that can be used in settings outside acute care. Currently, hospitals are permitting discharge of patients early, which is consequently prolonging the recuperation periods at non-traditional settings. Patients, today, are therefore sent home or referred to alternate care sites prior to complete recovery, thereby requiring continued care even at home. This shifting of medical care towards non-hospital environment from hospitals augurs well for the market.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc.

Gruppo Millepiani S.p.a.

Handicare Group AB

Harmar Mobility LLC

HIRO LIFT (Hillenkotter + Ronsieck GmbH)

Kumalift Co., Ltd.

Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH

Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.

Platinum Stairlifts Ltd.

Prism Medical UK

Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co., Ltd.

Savaria Corporation

Stannah Stairlifts Ltd.

SUGIYASU Co., Ltd.

Symax Lift (China) Co., Ltd.

Taamal Mizra of the Electra Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896411/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession II-1

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-1

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-3

An Introduction to Stair Lifts II-4

Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook II-4

Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market II-5

Developed Regions Lead Global Market II-5

Competition II-6

Recent Market Activity II-7

Key Brands II-7



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-10



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-11

Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling

Better Mobility Drives Market II-11

Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility

Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts II-11

Exhibit 2: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050 II-12

Exhibit 3: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030 II-13

Exhibit 4: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries for 2020E II-14

Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical

Disabilities Propels Market Growth II-15

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions

Affecting Mobility in the Elderly II-15

Osteoporosis: Factsheet II-16

Exhibit 5: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People

with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for

2012 and 2022P II-18

Exhibit 6: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis II-19

Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities &

Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases II-19

Exhibit 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045) II-20

Exhibit 8: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045 II-20

Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts II-21

Obesity Statistics in Brief II-22

Exhibit 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P II-23

Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the

Stair Lifts Market II-23

Exhibit 10: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age

Group II-24

Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into

Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market II-24

Exhibit 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 II-26

Exhibit 12: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for

2019 II-26

Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market II-27

Exhibit 13: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-28

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care

Facilities & Residences Propels Market II-28

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market II-29

Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth II-29

Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market II-31



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-33

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-33



Table 2: World Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-34



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-35



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Straight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-36



Table 5: World Historic Review for Straight by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-37



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Straight by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-38



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Curved by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-39



Table 8: World Historic Review for Curved by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-40



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Curved by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-41



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Seated by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-42



Table 11: World Historic Review for Seated by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-43



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Seated by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-44



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Standing/Perched

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 14: World Historic Review for Standing/Perched by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-46



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Standing/Perched by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Integrated

Wheelchair Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48



Table 17: World Historic Review for Integrated Wheelchair

Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-49



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Wheelchair

Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential

Spaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential Spaces by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-52



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential Spaces by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Spaces

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-54



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Spaces by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-55



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Spaces by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-56



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

US Stair Lifts Market: An Overview III-1

Exhibit 14: Arthritis Prevalence (in Millions) in the US for

Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030 III-1

Aging Demographics: A Key Market Driver III-2

Exhibit 15: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the

US for 2019 and 2030 III-2

Exhibit 16: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by

Age Group: 1975-2050 III-3

Trend towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Expansion III-3

Market Analytics III-4

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-5



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,

Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



CANADA III-13

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and

Curved for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,

Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



JAPAN III-22

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-22



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-23



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and

Curved for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,

Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-29



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30



CHINA III-31

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31



Table 53: China Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and

Curved for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 56: China Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,

Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 59: China Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



EUROPE III-40

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and

Curved for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-47



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,

Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-49



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-50



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51



FRANCE III-52

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-52



Table 74: France Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-53



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and

Curved for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-55



Table 77: France Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-56



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,

Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-58



Table 80: France Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-59



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60



GERMANY III-61

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-61



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-62



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and

Curved for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-63



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-64



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-65



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,

Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-66



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-67



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-68



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-69



ITALY III-70

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-70



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-71



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and

Curved for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-72



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-73



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-74



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,

Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-75



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by

Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-76



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-77



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-78



UNITED KINGDOM III-79

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by Rail

Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-79



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-80



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-81



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-82



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated

Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-83



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User

Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896411/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001