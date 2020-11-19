Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare packaging market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the technologically-driven innovations in the packaging methods coupled with the increasing shift of players towards sustainable packaging. For instance, in August 2020, Parkside collaborated with TouchguardTM to launch a new packaging solution incorporating an antibacterial coating. The new development enables brands to protect consumers against potentially harmful bacteria. Moreover, packaging companies increased focus towards the use of plastic on account of its durability, wide availability, low cost, and flexibility, which in turn, aids in lowering the overall cost will impact the healthcare packaging market.



The global healthcare packaging market is segmented based on end-use vertical and material types. Based on the end-use vertical, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical packaging and medical device packaging. Pharmaceutical packaging is further divided into primary packagings such as bottles and blisters; and secondary packaging such as containers. Moreover, medical device packaging includes the analysis of bags & pouches, trays, boxes, and others. Based on the material type, the market is sub-segmented into the polymer, paper & paperboard, and Others. The plastic & polymer segment is estimated to contribute a prominent share to the market.



Further, the study of the global healthcare packaging market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant share while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the healthcare packaging market during the forecast period.



Further, the study of the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the pharmaceutical packaging landscape as well as the medical device packaging landscape. Some of the major players covered in the report include Amcor Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, AptarGroup Inc., 3M Co., Oliver Products Co., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Sonoco Products Corp., WestRock Co., and others. These players are contributing to the market growth by adopting various strategies to strengthen their foothold in the global market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global healthcare packaging market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for packaging companies, raw material suppliers, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, medical device safety agencies, drug manufacturers, government organizations, regulatory bodies, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, products offered by the companies, and future market opportunities. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



Market Segmentation



1. Global Healthcare Packaging Market Research and Analysis by End-Use Vertical

2. Global Healthcare Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Material Type



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global healthcare packaging market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global healthcare packaging market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global healthcare packaging market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Business Functions and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Pharmaceutical Packaging Landscape

3.1.1.1. Amcor Plc

3.1.1.2. Gerresheimer AG

3.1.1.3. AptarGroup, Inc.

3.1.1.4. Schott AG

3.1.2. Medical Packaging Landscape

3.1.2.1. Berry Global Inc.

3.1.2.2. CCL Industries Corp.

3.1.2.3. Sonoco Products Co.

3.1.2.4. WestRock Co.

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Healthcare Packaging Market byEnd-Use Vertical

5.1.1. Pharmaceutical

5.1.1.1. Primary Packaging (Bottles, Blister Packaging, and Others)

5.1.1.2. Secondary Packaging (Closures, Containers, and Others)

5.1.2. Medical Devices

5.1.2.1. Bags & Pouches

5.1.2.2. Trays

5.1.2.3. Boxes

5.1.2.4. Others

5.2. Global Healthcare PackagingMarket byMaterial Type

5.2.1. Plastics &Polymer

5.2.2. Paper & Paperboard

5.2.3. Others (Glass and Metals)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Co.

7.2. Amcor Plc

7.3. AptarGroup, Inc.

7.4. Avery Dennison Corp.

7.5. Ayka Healthcare Inc.

7.6. Berry Global Inc.

7.7. CCL Industries Corp.

7.8. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

7.9. Corning Inc.

7.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.11. Gerresheimer AG

7.12. Hamer Packaging Technology, S.L.

7.13. KP Holding GmbH & Co.

7.14. Nelipak Corp

7.15. Nipro Europe Group Companies

7.16. OliverProducts Co.

7.17. Schott AG

7.18. SGD S.A.

7.19. Sonoco Products Co.

7.20. Technipaq Inc.

7.21. Tekni-Plex, Inc.

7.22. WestRock Co.

7.23. Winpak Ltd.



