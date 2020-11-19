Pune, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global radar detector market is set to gain impetus from the increasing demand for these devices from law enforcement agencies. Besides, several companies are investing hefty amounts of money to develop novel radar detection technology. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Radar Detector Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cordless, Corded, Remote Mount), Wavelength (X-Band, K-Band, Ka-Band, Ku-Band, Others, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 434.0 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 585.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.





COVID-19: Postponement of Contracts Owing to Lockdown will Hinder Growth

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the manufacturing of radar detectors by various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The prolonged lockdown measure to limit transmission of coronavirus has postponed multiple contracts. The pandemic has further resulted in supply chain disruptions. We are providing in-depth research reports to help you pave the way towards success amid this grave scenario.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Radar Detector Market are:

ATTOWAVE CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

Cedar Electronics (The U.S.)

GENEVO (Czech Republic)

K40 Electronics (The U.S)

Radenso Radar (The U.S.)

Rocky Mountain Radar (The U.S.)

Shenzhen Camedio Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Uniden America Corporation (The U.S.)

Whistler Group (The U.S.)





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/radar-detector-market-103741





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Cases of Road Accidents to Accelerate Growth

Radar detectors are being increasingly used by vehicle owners to check whether their speed is being tracked by law enforcement or police forces with the help of radar guns. Nowadays, the rising prevalence of road accidents across the globe is compelling law enforcement agencies to issue tickets if the person fails to follow the given speed limits. This factor is set to surge the demand for these detectors as drivers are using them to reduce the speed of their vehicles to avoid such consequences. However, some countries, such as Florida have banned the usage of radar detectors in commercial vehicles. It may obstruct the radar detector market growth in the near future.





Segment

Corded Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by its Ability to Deliver Better Range

Based on type, the corded segment held the largest radar detector market share in 2019 fueled by its ability to deliver a better range, as compared to the other types. The cordless segment, on the other hand, is expected to show considerable growth backed by its easy portability.





What Does This Report Contain?

Elaborate details about the segments in the market.

Historical, estimated, and current sizes of the market.

Profiles of reputed companies and their crucial strategies.

Extensive analysis of the growth drivers, hindrances, and opportunities.





Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/radar-detector-market-103741





Regional Analysis

Presence of Prominent Companies to Spur Demand in North America

Geographically, North America generated USD 158.2 million in terms of revenue in 2019. It is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years because of the presence of several manufacturers, such as Cedar Electronics, Uniden America Corporation, and Whistler Group in the region. In Europe, the increasing concerns of road accidents would aid growth. Lastly, Asia Pacific is set to exhibit significant growth on account of the presence of reputed companies, namely, Shenzhen Camedio Technology and Attowave Co., Ltd. in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Aim to Strengthen Their Positions by Introducing Novel Technologies

The market houses numerous firms that are striving to compete with their rivals by introducing new products infused with driver awareness technology, AI-assisted false alert filtering, and laser technology. Some of the others are expanding their existing portfolios to cater to the high demand.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

March 2020 : Valentine One recently introduced its new radar detector called V1 Gen2. It is equipped with built-in Bluetooth and provides a longer range. It is capable of detecting weaker signals and trapping the local oscillator output.

: Valentine One recently introduced its new radar detector called V1 Gen2. It is equipped with built-in Bluetooth and provides a longer range. It is capable of detecting weaker signals and trapping the local oscillator output. June 2019: Cobra Electronics unveiled its brand new intelligent driver information systems named Cobra Elite Series: Road Scout and DualPro 360°. It is a 2-in-1 solution that would help drivers to receive real-time data in a single unit.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/radar-detector-market-103741





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis



Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Radar Detector Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Radar Detector Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in The Industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Radar Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Cordless Corded Remote Mount Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Wavelength X-Band K-Band Ka-Band Ku-Band Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/radar-detector-market-103741





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Military Radar Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Airborne Radar, Ground Radar, Naval Radar), By Range (Long, Medium, Short, Very Short), By Application (Weapon Guidance, Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Airborne Mapping), By Frequency (C-Band, S-Band, X-Band, L-Band, UHF/VHF), By Component (Transmitter, Antenna, Receiver), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Weather Radar Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Airborne and Land-Based), By Component (Transmitter, Antennas, Receiver, Display), By Application (Meteorology & Hydrology, Aviation Industry, Military), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Military Antenna Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Frequency (High, Ultra-High, Super High, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole, Aperture, Travelling Wave, Loop, and Array Antenna), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™