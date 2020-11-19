UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that 925 Partners Insurance has selected Applied Analytics®, the industry’s first data analytics solution built for independent agencies. Integrated with Applied Epic, 925 Partners Insurance will leverage data-driven dashboards to better track sales momentum, employee operations and insurer relationships, enabling them to make more informed decisions and reach business goals.

“We have grown our books of business quite significantly since opening our doors about a year ago, however, we haven’t had a clear understanding of how we are tracking against goals to keep operations aligned and producers motivated,” said Blake Rhodes, COO and President, 925 Partners Insurance. “Applied Analytics will deliver the data insights to set solid, attainable and aggressive goals and provide our producers performance analysis in easy-to-understand visuals, enabling us to maximize our operational and sales efforts.”

Applied Analytics is the first data analytics application built specifically for independent insurance agencies. Through seamless integration with Applied Epic, the application offers easy-to-use, interactive graphical dashboards that provide a simple view of an agency’s book of business, employee performance, and insurer relationship insights, including key transaction, policy, line of business and marketing information, to make more informed business decisions to drive business value.

“Reporting and data-driven insights gleaned directly from their own management systems enable agencies to set their focus on opportunities for growth based on both their current and prospective books of business,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied Analytics will enable 925 Partners Insurance to tap into the wealth of knowledge within their management system to set and track goals, motivating producers to reach their goals while providing CSRs easy-to-use reporting to service customers quickly and effectively.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com