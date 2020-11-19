CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBlaze, a Chicago-based digital marketing solutions company for small businesses nationwide, today announces it has been named the digital marketing agency of record for Houston Refrigerated Logistics (HRL), a vertically-integrated, third-party logistics company specializing in freight management, warehousing, repack/regrading and cross dock services.



“Houston Refrigerated Logistics came to NetBlaze with the goal of enhancing its Digital Marketing and social media strategies to raise its online presence and drive more credible sales leads,” said Steven Clayton, CEO and Founder of NetBlaze. “Since the start of our partnership, our strategic guidance and implementation of the NetBlaze App has helped Houston Refrigerated Logistics improve its search and engagement metrics substantially. We are thrilled to be selected as HRL’s digital marketing agency of record and look forward helping them grow their business.”

NetBlaze offers affordable services to manage a variety of key marketing efforts, including social media management, customer relations management, reputation management and search engine optimization (SEO). By leveraging NetBlaze’s comprehensive suite of digital marketing tools, HRL was able to:

Increase Google My Business page views by 50%

Increase appearances in “Discovery” searches by 222%

Increase the number of clicks on “Driving Directions” on its Google listing by 97%

Increase website traffic by 106%

increase engagement with the “Get a Quote” feature on its website by 100%



“The pandemic has taken a toll on small businesses, ours included, but despite that hurdle we have seen a definite increase in new sales leads as a direct result of our partnership with NetBlaze, including a huge deal we recently closed that’s led to further business opportunities,” said Tim Carroll, Director of Operations for Houston Refrigerated Logistics. “NetBlaze has spearheaded our Google and social media strategies, leading to a massive influx in outreach from potential customers and an improvement of overall brand recognition.”

For more information on NetBlaze, visit https://netblaze.com/ , and for more information on Houston Refrigerated Logistics, visit https://www.hrlcorp.com/.

About NetBlaze

NetBlaze, a WIX preferred partner, is a national marketing company that specializes in helping small businesses obtain new customers as well as maximize the number of transactions and revenue from existing customers through the use of online and mobile marketing services. The services offered to its customers include search engine optimization, Google local optimization, paid search, complete mobile marketing platform (text message marketing), mobile website development, app development, social media management, email campaign management and much more. For more information, visit https://netblaze.com/ .

About Houston Refrigerated Logistics

Houston Refrigerated Logistics (HRL) is located in Houston, Texas and has been operating for 5 years. HRL primarily operates in the Log Loading and Unloading business within the Transportation Services sector. HRL has continually added to its service offerings to provide the most complete refrigerated and dry storage solutions in the Houston area. For more information, visit https://www.hrlcorp.com/.