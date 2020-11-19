EL DORADO, Ark., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is excited to announce that for 2020 a total of $1.55 million will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ cause campaign, going above and beyond the original goal of $500,000. Thanks to the efforts of the company’s employees and customers, more funds will be going to support Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA stores.



Despite the start of the pandemic, Murphy USA remained committed to supporting the communities where their employees live and work by launching the campaign, especially since kids and families needed Boys & Girls Clubs services now more than ever. The multi-phase cause campaign launched on April 1 and concluded in September. Customers chose to make a monetary contribution of $1, $5 or $10, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout.

“We have been amazed by the generosity of our customers and employees who have tripled our original commitment of $500,000 to support Boys & Girls Clubs members, said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA. “In these trying times, the Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission is more important than ever. We have been deeply moved and proud to see the generous spirit that our customers and employees demonstrated throughout this years’ campaign.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a youth advocacy organization working to ensure that all kids and teens have the same opportunities to succeed in life. With more than 4,700 Boys & Girls Clubs serving 4.6 million young people annually, the organization has also shifted to meet the needs of kids, families and communities. Many Boys & Girls Clubs are now open all day, supporting children with virtual learning in addition to their traditional programming. Boys & Girls Clubs ensures that all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment and caring adult mentors.

“As the nation endures continued uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term impacts are emerging for our youth such as safety and well-being, learning loss, and racial and social equity,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We would like to say thank you to Murphy USA and its customers for their support. There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are to have their support in providing great futures for America’s kids.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. For more information, please visit www.murphyusa.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. To learn more, visit Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter.

