SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® has announced new global and regional leadership promotions.

Raul Elizalde, a prominent international cannabis leader, will become the sole CEO of HempMeds®, overseeing all US and international operations. He joined the Company in June 2017 and previously served as the President of HempMeds® Mexico and Latin American operations. Elizalde was an active medical cannabis advocate prior to joining the Company because of his fight to gain access to cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil for his daughter Grace. Elizalde's fight led to the legalization of medical cannabis in Mexico and, since joining the Company, he has significantly grown HempMeds' presence and sales throughout Latin America, especially in Mexico. In Nov. 2017, Elizalde was invited to speak to the World Health Organization at the Expert Committee on Drug Dependence Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The knowledge, expertise and undeniable passion Raul has for this Company and the industry are immeasurable,” HempMeds® Co-Founder Michelle Sides said. “He has fought not only for his own family’s access to CBD but for entire countries to have the same access to the benefits CBD provides. There is absolutely no one more qualified to lead HempMeds in the right direction and Raul has proven to be an invaluable member of this Company. We are all humbled and grateful for his leadership toward our progressing future.”

“HempMeds is part of my family,” HempMeds® CEO Raul Elizalde said. “A lot has already been accomplished in the United States regarding the legalization of cannabis and universal access to CBD but there is still much work to be done in the rest of the world. I will do my best so that consumers will continue to trust the HempMeds brand and our portfolio of companies.”

Matheus Patelli, who previously served as Director of Marketing and Sales for HempMeds® Brasil and U.S., has been promoted and will lead the Company’s Brazilian operations as Managing Director. During his time with HempMeds®, he has been successful at promoting the brand. In Brazil alone, the Company has already supplied around 80,000 units of CBD to more than 2,000 consumers.

“Our goal is to continue to pioneer the medical cannabis market in Brazil, dedicating our efforts to providing high-quality products to consumers and bringing high-quality information to medical professionals,” HempMeds® Brasil Managing Director Matheus Patelli said. “It is always important to remember that for this sector to continue to exist, impacting the lives of thousands of people who depend on CBD, we must be leaders in research, knowledge and providing expert education.”

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

