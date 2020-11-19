NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotame, the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising has been selected as the winner for Best Data Management Platform (DMP) at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards.

Lotame received this award for its Panorama Buyer data solution which ensures brands are not missing out on customers and prospects due to cookie blocking. An extension of the Lotame platform, the data-enrichment solution connects attributes and behaviors across first-, second-, and third-party data, enabling the creation of addressable audiences in cookie-challenged environments like Safari, Firefox, and Chrome, and on all devices and contexts.

For the luxury auto manufacturer’s launch of its new model, Lotame built a panoramic view of the brand’s core targets and niche personas. The platform’s breadth and depth of high-quality data generated clear insights to define the brand’s core audience and isolate different sub-groups for content personalization. This resulted in a 52% reduction in Cost-Per-Engagement (CPE) and a 22% reduction in Cost-Per-Lead (CPL), compared to the control group.

“Lotame’s data management platform was built to solve the persistent challenge of bridging together customers’ online and offline lives, which became even more difficult with recent browser changes,” said Andy Monfried, CEO at Lotame. “We are thrilled to receive this industry recognition for the continuous innovation that Lotame solutions brings to marketers and publishers as our ecosystem evolves.”

Last month, Lotame added Panorama ID , the first global cookieless identity solution for a privacy-first open web, to its deep bench of data enrichment solutions.

Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments.

