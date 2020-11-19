SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Wave is pleased to announce immediate availability of the upgraded Leva® Interbody Device system. The Leva® Interbody Device is now a complete solution for surgeons preferring expandable titanium implants used together with large amounts of bone graft.



The Leva® Interbody Device is Spine Wave’s all-titanium expandable interbody device designed for lumbar spine fusion procedures performed using TLIF and PLIF surgical approaches. The Leva® Interbody Device is distinguished from other expandable interbody fusion devices by its all-titanium construction and wide-open graft chamber for maximum bone grafting. Spine surgeons appreciate how this unique expanding titanium implant allows them to generously apply bone graft within and around it especially when also using Spine Wave’s GraftMag® Graft Delivery System. The upgraded system now combines the Leva® Interbody Device together with the GraftMag® Graft Delivery System into one convenient set configuration and also includes a new insertion and expansion instrument designed for both open and minimally invasive spine (MIS) procedures and a unique expandable sizing instrument that allows for fast and precise pre-expansion implant sizing.

“The expandable sizer used together with the Leva® Interbody Device and GraftMag® Graft Delivery System, has given me a complete and repeatable procedure,” said Christopher P. Gallati, M.D. “I am able to accurately measure the height of the disc space for proper implant selection, before easily inserting and expanding the Leva® Interbody Device. The open architecture of the Leva® implant and the GraftMag® Graft Delivery System enable the complete, rapid and easy grafting of both the expandable titanium cage and the entire prepared disc space.” Dr. Gallati practices neurosurgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Spine Wave

Spine Wave is a leader in expandable fusion technologies and is committed to continually delivering highly differentiated products to enable improved and less invasive solutions for spine surgeons and their patients. In addition to Leva® Interbody Device and GraftMag® Graft Delivery System, Spine Wave offers a broad portfolio of highly differentiated spine technologies, including StaXx® XD Expandable Devices, Velocity® Expandable Interbody Devices, Salvo® Spine System, Sniper® Spine System, CapSure® PS3 Spine System, Annex® Adjacent Level System, Proficient® Posterior Cervical Spine System, Paramount® Anterior Cervical Cage, Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix, Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix and more. The company is expanding rapidly and continues to recruit sales managers and independent distributors to fuel growth. For more information on Spine Wave and its products please visit www.spinewave.com.

