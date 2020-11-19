GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical service in the U.S., announced today the opening of a new helicopter base in Lincoln County, Missouri, north of St. Louis. The base is part of the Air Methods subsidiary, ARCH Air Medical Service, which has served Missouri and Illinois for more than 40 years. This expansion represents a vital service improvement for residents in surrounding rural areas, working closely with existing local EMS and healthcare providers.

Located one mile west of U.S. 61 on Highway E, at Lincoln County Ambulance District’s Auburn Station 5, ARCH Lincoln County brings 24/7/365 air medical staffing for traumatic injuries, heart attacks, strokes, pediatric emergencies, and other life-threatening incidents. ARCH also frequently provides critical interfacility transports as area hospitals manage the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Our team looks forward to providing vital emergency air medical service to agencies and residents across Northeast Missouri and West Central Illinois,” stated Paul M. Ross, Jr., ARCH Air Medical regional account executive. “We also greatly appreciate Lincoln County Ambulance District hosting the new base, building on their decades of local EMS service excellence.”

Importantly, ARCH and Air Methods do not require patients to purchase memberships for air medical services, unlike other air medical companies.

The ARCH Lincoln County Bell 407 helicopter is staffed with industry-leading trauma clinicians and pilots with years of experience in the field and will eventually carry blood and plasma on every flight. Skilled aviation mechanics ensure the aircraft is always safe and mission ready.

Air Methods and ARCH adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols that include full personal protective equipment (PPE) for crews and decontamination of the aircraft after every transport. The base is committed to treating and transporting any patient who requires care.

“It is exciting to see ARCH continue to grow and serve even more patients in need throughout Missouri and Illinois,” said Jason Hesman, Area Manager at Air Methods. “Like all our locations, the ARCH Lincoln County base will work in concert with local officials, EMS agencies, fire departments, and hospitals to ensure the community receives the best care available during emergencies.”

During missions, air medical teams execute lifesaving interventions to care for patients, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications after a major stroke. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the growing number of rural hospital closures across the U.S., the clinical support and speed of transport is critical to ensure patients receive the best and most timely treatment possible. This includes the rising number of COVID patients throughout the region.

ARCH and Air Methods continue to put patients first with an industry-leading post-flight Patient Advocacy Program, combined with an in-network approach with insurers nationwide.

“For years, families faced unfair challenges with post-transport insurance,” said Ross. “But with Air Methods’ emphasis on being in-network, and patient advocacy to help navigate their post-flight situation with insurers or Medicare, we are able to proactively take patients out of the middle so they can focus on their recovery.”

To learn more, visit www.airmethods.com.

###

