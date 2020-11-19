Atlanta, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today Candace Steele Flippin joined its leadership team as Chief Communications Officer. She will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Acuity Brands by defining and amplifying the company’s narrative among its stakeholders. Ms. Steele Flippin will be responsible for all aspects of Acuity Brands’ global communications strategy, including corporate communications, media relations, reputation, and brand management.



“I am excited that Candace is joining our team,” said Neil Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc. “Candace is an accomplished Chief Communications Officer and executive. She is an award-winning communications leader with a passion for innovation and deep experience leading business transformation. As the Acuity Brands story unfolds, her leadership and strategic vision will influence how we tell our story to continue positioning us for success.”

Ms. Steele Flippin joins Acuity Brands from First Horizon National Corporation, a top 25 financial services holding company, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. During her tenure, she built out the communications function, led the communication strategy for the rebranding of First Horizon Bank, established an award-winning corporate social responsibility program, and managed communications for First Horizon’s transformative merger of equals with IBERIABANK.

Prior to her tenure at First Horizon, Steele Flippin served as Vice President, External Communications, at medical device manufacturer, St. Jude Medical, where she led global corporate communications and brand strategy, government affairs, marketing communications and crisis communications. As Divisional Vice President, Public Affairs at Abbott Laboratories, she played a key communication’s leadership role in integrating Abbott’s acquisition of St. Jude Medical.

Ms. Steele Flippin has an appointment as an executive research fellow at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University where she serves as a multigenerational workplace scholar. She has been featured on Forbes, CNBC, CBS, and Today.com and named as one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine. Steele Flippin is a member of the Arthur Page Society and The Seminar.

Ms. Steele Flippin earned her Doctor of Management degree from Case Western Reserve University, Master of Business Administration degree from John Hopkins University, and Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by approximately 10,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com .

