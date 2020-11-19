SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), a CBD nutraceuticals investment and scaling company, today announced that respected cannabis industry leader and innovator Kimberly Kovacs has joined the Company’s Advisory Council.



Through her current and previous roles, Kovacs has earned a reputation in the technology and cannabis industries for her ability to identify companies with the ability to disrupt the status quo and guide them to success. She has been an active angel investor for over a decade and has raised more than $100 million in equity capital. Notably, Kovacs served as the founder and CEO of cannabis technology platform MyJane, which was acquired by Manifest 7 in 2019. Currently, Kovacs serves as CEO of The Arcview Group and Chairman of Arcview Capital, a prominent cannabis investment firm and FINRA registered broker dealer.

“Since the founding of CBDCapitalGroup, we have understood the power of diversity and adding intelligent, powerful women to our team. Kovacs embodies this to the fullest extent and has consistently led early and mid-stage companies to success,” said CBDCapitalGroup CEO David Metzler. “We are invested in growing companies in the cannabis, health and technology industries that are poised for growth and on a mission to do good. We are proud to add Kimberly to our team because she contributes the expertise we need to achieve further success and aligns with our values.”

Previously, Kovacs either founded or co-founded several technology and life sciences companies over the course of two decades. With successfully exiting her last SaaS company, OptionEase (Solium acquired in 2012 then Morgan Stanley in 2019), she became an active member of Golden Seeds, an angel investment group focused on women, diversity and inclusion, where she also became the Managing Director for their Southern California Chapter. Other notable achievements include being named the first female board member for the prestigious OCTANE organization in Southern California, Board Member and then President of the Los Angeles Venture Association and now the first female chairperson for a licensed broker dealer in the cannabis space.

“The hemp-derived CBD space continues to grow at an impressive rate and has proven that it is here to stay. CBDCapitalGroup’s unique business model is built to create a self-running machine that brings success to the full portfolio,” said Kovacs. “In addition to his impressive investment strategy, David Metzler is an amazing leader as CEO of CBDCapitalGroup and he shares many of the same passions as I do.”

