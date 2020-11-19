PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today kicked off Puppetize Digital, the virtual version of its annual community and user conference featuring an impressive list of IT experts, industry leaders and DevOps champions. The event will take place across three regions so attendees can join the time zone most convenient for them: Sydney (AEDT), London (GMT), and San Francisco (PST).
During the event, attendees will hear from Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar, CTO Abby Kearns and CTO Deepak Giridharagopal who will discuss how customers are driving successful business outcomes through automation in the cloud, when scaling DevOps, and when solving compliance challenges with current and future Puppet offerings.
Puppetize Digital keynotes will build on key announcements made by the company over the last few months, including:
Puppet would like to thank event sponsors PagerDuty, Splunk, Arrow, BRYXX, Catchpoint, Dell Technologies, DevOpsGroup, EnterpriseModules, example42 GmbH, OnyxPoint, Oracle, Tenable and WM Promus. Key news from sponsors stemming from the event include:
In addition, all Puppetize Digital attendees will receive a discount on the newly updated Puppet Certified Professional exam. For more information and to prepare for the exam, check out the Puppet Certification Study Lounge accessible from Puppet Compass.
To register for the event, please visit http://digital.puppetize.com/
Additional Resources
About Puppet
Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security — all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.
Media Contact Zibby Keaton Head of External Communications @ Puppet
Puppet
Portland,
Media Contact Zibby Keaton Head of External Communications @ Puppet
logo-puppet.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: