PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today kicked off Puppetize Digital , the virtual version of its annual community and user conference featuring an impressive list of IT experts, industry leaders and DevOps champions. The event will take place across three regions so attendees can join the time zone most convenient for them: Sydney (AEDT), London (GMT), and San Francisco (PST).



During the event, attendees will hear from Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar, CTO Abby Kearns and CTO Deepak Giridharagopal who will discuss how customers are driving successful business outcomes through automation in the cloud, when scaling DevOps, and when solving compliance challenges with current and future Puppet offerings.

Puppetize Digital keynotes will build on key announcements made by the company over the last few months, including:

The Puppet Enterprise Platform , an integrated automation platform that serves as a jumping off point for automating everything from simple tasks, complex systems both on-prem and in the cloud, and workflows that have sprung up in cloud-native environments. Puppet Enterprise Platform offers three types of automation: task-driven orchestration (Puppet Connect and Bolt), model-driven infrastructure as code (Puppet Enterprise) and application programming interface (API) event-driven workflows (Relay by Puppet).

Puppet Connect , unveiled earlier this week, empowers cloud, application and platform teams to codify and scale their unique automation expertise by publishing and sharing content for self-service use by others within their organization.

Puppet Comply , a new product built to work with Puppet Enterprise, is aimed at automating and enforcing policy as code at scale.





Puppet would like to thank event sponsors PagerDuty , Splunk , Arrow , BRYXX , Catchpoint , Dell Technologies , DevOpsGroup , EnterpriseModules , example42 GmbH , OnyxPoint , Oracle , Tenable and WM Promus . Key news from sponsors stemming from the event include:

example42 GmbH is announcing the general availability of Ruby for Puppet , a three-day training course where participants learn about the Ruby side of Puppet for add-ons and extensions. The course explores how to separate Ruby extensions and projects from the underlying Ruby version, how to debug Ruby, how to work on Ruby IRB and much more.

example42 GmbH is also releasing version 3 of Tiny Puppet , a Puppet module which can manage any application on any operating system. Tiny Puppet leverages Puppet's native resources to handle repositories, packages, services and other prerequisites based on its simple and flexible (tiny) data, allowing users to easily configure applications according to their needs and preferences.

BRYXX is announcing plans to expand from Belgium to the Netherlands and is now a Puppet Service Delivery partner for the BeNeLux .

is announcing plans to expand from Belgium to the Netherlands and is now a . Onyx Point is unveiling the latest release of the SIMP Console which provides users with a comprehensive view of their infrastructure's compliance. This latest version includes extended support for CIS and Windows platforms.

In addition, all Puppetize Digital attendees will receive a discount on the newly updated Puppet Certified Professional exam. For more information and to prepare for the exam, check out the Puppet Certification Study Lounge accessible from Puppet Compass .

To register for the event, please visit http://digital.puppetize.com/

