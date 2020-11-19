DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pointe in Daytona Beach, Florida is now open for leasing and has welcomed its first neighbors. Managed by Lincoln Property Company, the brand-new luxury apartment community offers 240 Class-A multifamily rentals. Situated on 12.16 acres, the community is located on Williamson Boulevard, south of LPGA Boulevard. The apartment development is part of a master-planned community, which also includes Tomoka Town Center, a 300,000+ SF retail, restaurant, office, and entertainment complex, and is just a short drive to Latitude Margaritaville, part of the Jimmy Buffet organization’s movement into branded residential communities.



This gated community is pet-friendly and smoke-free and offers on-site amenities such as a fitness center, private work-from-home spaces, and a beach-entry pool with an entertainment island. The apartment homes feature modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, under-mounted kitchen sinks, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer sets, and more. Other thoughtful interior features include wood-like plank and tile flooring throughout the apartment, tall ceilings, and open loft layout options.

For more information, please feel free to visit www.madisonpointedaytona.com or call 386-267-8665.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

