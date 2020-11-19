RESTON, Va. and SPOKANE Wash., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskLens, the leading provider of cyber risk quantification (CRQ) and cyber risk management software, today announced it ranked as the 351st fastest growing company on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, fintech, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 26th year. Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth.



The recognition caps a year in which RiskLens maintained steady growth in the face of a difficult world situation, a tribute to the mounting interest in better risk management through CRQ, as well as, RiskLens product innovation – the company offers the only enterprise-scale platform and services suite built on Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™), the international standard for quantification of cyber and operational risk.

“We are honored and humbled to be named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, particularly in this challenging time,” said Nick Sanna, CEO, RiskLens. “Now, more than ever, organizations are realizing the value of financial analysis of cyber risk as they juggle the pursuit of digital growth initiatives with increased pressure on budgets. To be recognized on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 List this year—the second year in a row--further solidifies the RiskLens position as the leader in raising the standard for assessing, communicating and managing cyber risk for organizations across all sectors.”

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

It's been a year of product innovation and expansion for RiskLens and the FAIR movement. Among the highlights are:

New capabilities released on the RiskLens platform for Rapid Risk Assessment and Risk Treatment Analysis make FAIR quantitative cyber risk analysis faster and easier.





Partnerships announced with IBM, ServiceNow and Protiviti help support the deployment of quantitative risk management programs globally.





Membership in the FAIR Institute, of whom RiskLens is the Technical Advisor, passed 10,000 worldwide.



About RiskLens

RiskLens helps organizations make better cybersecurity and technology investment decisions by quantifying cyber risk in financial terms. We are the creators of Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™), the international standard for cyber risk quantification, and the Technical Advisor to the FAIR Institute. The RiskLens platform is the only enterprise-scale SaaS application for FAIR analysis, and the RiskLens FAIR Enterprise Model (RFEM) creates flexibility to adopt FAIR and build programs, supporting companies at various levels of maturity and different types of business needs. With our capabilities across the risk management process and a large client base of Fortune 500 companies, RiskLens is the only company with the expertise necessary to help companies navigate their most complex and challenging cybersecurity decisions. Visit us at www.risklens.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

