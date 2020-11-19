DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Richard Hallahan has published an uplifting collection of daily devotionals that guides readers through trials and tribulations that David faced throughout the stories told within the Bible. In “A Walk Through David’s Garden: A Daily Devotional Through the Psalms,” Hallahan shares deeply relatable stories that will feed the souls of many through God and all His mighty acts. The author has written his book in an easy-to-read yet theologically sublime style crafted for every reader.



The book provides a great love for the Psalms and offers after each day’s devotion, a word that encompasses the day with a theological concept. Each word of the day has a connection to the Bible and how it can be seen through everyday life. Readers will get a Christ-filled look at the Old Testament and find God anew by reading the ancient Psalms.



“I decided to write my new book, ‘A Walk Through David’s Garden’ because of my love for the Psalms from the Bible,” said Hallahan. “These stories within the devotional ministered a huge role in my life and provided a safe haven when I needed God to guide me. My goal for the book is to give the church layman a newfound love for the Psalms and to build saints of God in the truth of God’s word.”



“A Walk Through David’s Garden” weaves together Hallahan’s passion for Christ and God’s holy word that can relate to many individuals who can carve out a few minutes of each day for the Lord. Ultimately, the devotional will ravage the reader’s heart to love God through the ancient Psalmody.



“A Walk Through David’s Garden: A Daily Devotional Through the Psalms”

By Richard Hallahan

ISBN: 978-1-4897-3035-0 (softcover); 978-1-4897-3036-7 (hardcover); 978-1-4897-3037-4 (eBook)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Richard Hallahan is a lover of Christ and God’s holy word. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Denver Seminary. Hallahan has been a pastor, teacher, Christian writer and church historian. He is also the author of “A Plain History of the Reformation” and “Wise Words of Sports.” He lives and works at Southside Bible Church in Denver, Colorado.





LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader’s Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader’s Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader’s Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 1-888-238-8637.

Attachment

Grace Bywater LAVIDGE - Phoenix 480-998-2600 x 534 gbywater@lavidge.com