Company announcement no. 44 - 20

19 November 2020





NTG appoints new CEO of the Air & Ocean division

NTG appoints Søren Holck Pape as the new CEO of its Air & Ocean division, effective no later than 1 March 2021.

Søren Holck Pape, aged 42, has extensive leadership experience from various positions internationally at DSV, Toll Global Forwarding, and, most recently, Vestas Wind System where he held the position as Vice President, Global Supply Chain.

Michael Larsen, Group CEO, says: “I am pleased to welcome Søren to NTG. Søren brings vast experience from several positions within the transport and logistics industry that fits perfectly with his new role at NTG. I look forward to strengthening NTG’s Air & Ocean division together with Søren and I am confident that his experience will be of great value to NTG in realising our ambitions”.

In his new role as CEO of the Air & Ocean division, Søren will focus on realising NTG’s growth potential by supporting continued organic growth in existing subsidiaries, establishing new start-ups, and promoting the acquisition agenda.

“I am excited to join NTG and a team that has delivered impressive growth since the inception in 2011, and I look very much forward to joining my new colleagues and contributing to the continued success of NTG going forward”, says Søren Holck Pape.

The future NTG Group Management will consist of:

Michael Larsen, Group CEO

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

Jesper Petersen, Road & Logistics CEO

Søren Holck Pape, Air & Ocean CEO

Peter Grubert, Executive Vice President

Michael Larsen and Christian D. Jakobsen are registered with the Danish Business Authority as Executive Management.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Larsen, Group CEO +45 76 32 09 90

