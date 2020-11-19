Pune, India, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telehealth market size is expected to grow astonishingly in the near future on account of the rising preference for e-visits. They provide easy access to the required doctors, lower outpatient department (OPD) waiting times, and are cost-effective. The report further mentions that this market size was USD 61.40 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 559.52 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period. in 2019, North America procured USD 26.14 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the presence of favorable health reimbursement policies, as well as several reputed companies in the region.
Rising Need to Maintain Social Distancing amidst COVID-19 will Favor Growth
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the demand for medical devices owing to the rising burden on healthcare professionals and hospitals, as well as reduced hospital visits. Besides, several cases of elective surgery have been postponed. This has opened doors to new opportunities for these platforms and software solutions. Hence, the demand for virtual consultations is anticipated to surge on account of the current scenario.
Telehealth is considered to be a very powerful weapon to battle the coronavirus pandemic. To avoid virus transmission while traveling to hospitals and clinics, people are rapidly inclining towards these digital platforms.
Teladoc Health Inc., for instance, stated that as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the overall number of virtual consultations surged up to 60% and reached 2 million from January 2020 to March 2020. This proves that people are actively adopting remote monitoring and telehealth services worldwide to keep up with social distancing between the doctors and the patients.
High Rural Population to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific
Apart from that, the region is adopting the latest technologies in the field of telehealth at a fast pace. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow remarkably in the near future on account of high rural population, technological advancements in digital imaging, and enhancements in healthcare scenario.
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of every telehealth provider operating in the global telehealth market. They are as follows:
Global Telehealth Market Segmentations:
By Type
• Products
• Services
By Application
• Telemedicine
• Patient Monitoring
• Continuous Medical Education
• Others
By Modality
• Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)
• Real-time (Synchronous)
• Remote Patient Monitoring
By End User
• Healthcare Facilities
• Homecare
• Other
By Geography
• North America (the U.S. and Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
