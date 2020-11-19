TITUSVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), announces that it has received its 4th order of Element C from UMIG Distributing and Element C has gained traction at many retailers in the Upper Midwest.



Jim Buechler, partner in UMIG Distributing, said, “As a supplier of the Element C brand of CBD infused sparkling juices, made by Apple Rush Company Inc., we are excited about the rapid growth for the demand of Element C juices in the Upper Midwest Region. We have seen substantial unit sales increases since starting literally from scratch in July of this year. We feel our growth is amazing considering having to deal with several variables such as the pandemic, uncertainty in the political arena, which could have affected the status of a lot of natural pain relievers, and the misconception of what hemp derived CBD really is. Through extensive consumer education and training in all of our locations, we feel that we have helped to bridge that gap. All of this has been accomplished in many communities that did not realize how a quality product, such as Element C, could help with pain relief. Even though we make no claims that Element C cures anything, it is undeniable, through extensive consumer feedback, that our customers are reporting minor to extreme relief from various maladies. This, in my opinion, is why we have been successful starting with no retail locations, and growing to over 50 locations and counting.”

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, said, “We have put a winning plan together with UMIG in the Upper Midwest and are working on duplicating the plan in Florida, beginning with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. It has been great seeing all of their hard work pay off with regular calls updating me of reorders from the retail outlets. The Element C brand has mainstream appeal and is selling in many retail settings including convenience stores, smoke shops, health food stores, restaurants, clubs, and specialty boutiques. It is amazing that with a small team, UMIG has been able to grow rapidly through very difficult times. It is hard to gauge success of a product until you receive the 4th and 5th reorders and we are there in the 5th month. We believe that our product is best in class and we are ramping up production for expansion throughout the Southeast and Upper Midwest. We are also in the process of setting up a new run of Apple Rush sparkling juices in our 8-ounce cans for both sales here in the United States, and also in Japan. We are working through the aluminum can shortage and delivering product as fast as we can to our customers. I am looking forward to a solid end of 2020 and a very strong 2021.”

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com, www.aprubrands.com, and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

